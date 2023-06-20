The San Francisco Giants will honor Willie Mays by taking the field in the same ballpark where his storied career began.
Next season, the Giants will play the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., the oldest professional baseball stadium in the country, in a special regular season game honoring the Negro Leagues, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.
The game — to be held on June 20, 2024, purposefully a day after Juneteenth — will both pay tribute to the Negro Leagues and celebrate Mays, who was born and raised less than 10 miles west of Birmingham.
The Giants legend, at 17 years old, began his professional baseball career playing at Rickwood Field for the Negro Leagues’ Birmingham Black Barons in 1948. Less than two years later he was signed by the New York Giants, where he became one of the greatest players in baseball history.
"I can’t believe it. I never thought I’d see in my lifetime a Major League Baseball game being played on the very field where I played baseball as a teenager,” Mays said in a release. "It has been 75 years since I played for the Birmingham Black Barons at Rickwood Field, and to learn that my Giants and the Cardinals will play a game there and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues and all those who came before them is really emotional for me."
"We can’t forget what got us here and that was the Negro Leagues for so many of us," he continued.
The Giants and Cardinals will wear uniforms that highlight the “Negro Leagues histories of both St. Louis and San Francisco,” officials said. The City was home to the Negro Leagues' San Francisco Sea Lions, which formed in 1946 and later became an independent barnstorming team that played games at various sites across the country. The Giants have played one game each of the last two seasons donning commemorative Sea Lions uniforms paying homage to the club.
Rickwood Field opened in 1910 and is older than the Major League’s oldest stadiums, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, which first hosted games in 1912 and 1914 respectively. In addition to Mays, dozens of other baseball royalty have played at the 11,000 seat venue, including Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Joe DiMaggio, Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth.
The game is the latest effort by MLB to play showcase, one-off regular season contests at unique and commemorative settings, similar to its Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA and MLB at Field of Dreams game in Iowa.