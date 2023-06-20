MLB Negro Leagues Tribute Game Baseball

The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

 AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File

The San Francisco Giants will honor Willie Mays by taking the field in the same ballpark where his storied career began.

Next season, the Giants will play the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., the oldest professional baseball stadium in the country, in a special regular season game honoring the Negro Leagues, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong