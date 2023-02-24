San Francisco Giants fans can celebrate an offseason win this year after all.
No, it's not superstar slugger Aaron Judge donning orange and black. And All-Star infielder Carlos Correa isn't walking through that door on his surgically repaired ankle, either.
But with all due respect to Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger, Giants fans attending games at Oracle Park are probably most excited that 14 ounce domestic draft beers will cost $9 at Doggie Diner stands and the members-only 415 concession stand.
Baer said the Giants had "complete sellouts in 16 of the first 23 seasons" of Oracle Park, and San Francisco is aggressively trying to make it 17 of 24.
The announcement coincided with the Giants selling $10 tickets for each of their home games in April and May, which include $10 of credit that can be spent on food, drinks and merchandise at Oracle Park. Fans can take advantage of the offer until Monday at 8 p.m.
But after adding the likes of Conforto, Haniger and identical twin reliever Taylor Rogers, FanGraphs' ZiPS projections pegs the Giants as an 88-win team, with a 59.3% chance of making the playoffs. San Francisco finished last season with an 81-81 record, a year after winning a franchise-best 107 games and the National League West crown.
If Giants fans need a beer to wash down the taste of disappointment once more, at least they'll be saving a few bucks in the process.