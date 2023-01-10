The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical.
The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns.
As first reported by ESPN, Correa and the Twins are finalizing a six-year $200 million deal, following weeks of failed negotiations with the New York Mets, and nearly a month after he agreed to join the San Francisco Giants for what would have been the largest free agent contract in franchise history.
Correa originally agreed to sign with the orange and black on a 13-year, $340 million deal on Dec. 13, but the Giants backed out of the agreement a week later over a disagreement about his medical exam, specifically because of a right ankle injury he needed surgically repaired while playing in the minor leagues with the Houston Astros in 2014.
Less than 12 hours after his Giants’ agreement crumbled, the Mets and Correa came together on a 12-year, $315 million contract. Remarkably, despite comments from Scott Boras and team owner Steve Cohen which suggested the deal was locked in place even with the injury, the Mets, as reported by the Athletic on Christmas Eve, “raised concerns” over the same medical issues the Giants had.
The two sides engaged in conversations the last three weeks in an attempt to salvage the deal, with reports as recently as Friday indicating there was still “decent hope” the contract would be completed.
That hope seems to have evaporated now that Correa appears headed back to Minneapolis, where he played in 2022 after spending the bulk of his career with the Astros. According to ESPN, the Twins never planned to enter the sweepstakes once he received offers north of $300 million. However, once the market saturated, the Twins reengaged with the 28-year-old, and agreed to terms on the largest contract in their franchise history.
But, the newest deal is still pending the completion of a physical, a stipulation that merely a month ago was just a formality, yet has now taken on a new, more cynical meaning. A source told ESPN that the Twins, who are more familiar with Correa's medical history since he played for them last season, expect to be comfortable with the results of the exam.
Meanwhile, since the Correa debacle, the Giants signed two former All-Stars, outfielder Michael Conforto and reliever Taylor Rogers — twin brother of Tyler Rogers — to pair with the previous additions of outfielder Mitch Haniger and starting pitchers Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea. The Giants on Monday also signed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year, $11.5 millon deal, a critical piece of the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen when they won the World Series in 2021.
The signing of Correa was supposed to be a crowning jewel for the Giants this offseason amid cries from the fanbase for a superstar addition and in the wake of the team’s least attended season in Oracle Park history.
Instead Correa, like previous Giants-target Aaron Judge, is set to return to his incumbent team — though if we’ve learned anything from this long, topsy-turvy ordeal, it’s that nothing is guaranteed until the dotted line is signed.