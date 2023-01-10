Carlos Correa on MLB Network

As first reported by ESPN, Correa and the Twins are finalizing a six-year $200 million deal.

 Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical.

The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns.

