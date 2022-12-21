MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to terms late Tuesday night on a 12-year, $315 million contract to join the New York Mets — one week after he finalized a 13-year, $360 million deal to become a Giant.

 Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In a stunning and unprecedented 11th hour free agency twist, Carlos Correa won't be a San Francisco Giant after all.

Instead, the star shortstop reportedly agreed to terms late Tuesday night on a 12-year, $315 million contract to join the New York Mets — one week after he finalized a 13-year, $350 million deal to become a Giant, which would've been the largest free agent contract handed out by the team since they signed Barry Bonds three decades ago.

