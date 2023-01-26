Come May, five local icons will be immortalized in the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
The newest class of inductees, announced Thursday, includes the Giants' Buster Posey, the 49ers' Patrick Willis, Oakland's Gary Payton and Andre Ward, and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Julie Foudy.
Buster Posey
Posey spent his entire 12-year professional career with the Giants and joined the team's ownership group last September. The 35-year-old's list of accolades includes a National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2010, an NL batting title and NL MVP Award in 2012 and three World Series championships.
The catcher was recently honored by his former team last May with a pregame ceremony at Oracle Park.
Patrick Willis
Like Posey, Willis played his entire eight-year career with one team, in this case the Niners. During his rookie year, Willis led the NFL in tackles. The former middle linebacker is a seven-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in his first six years in the league.
Gary Payton
Payton, who was born and raised in Oakland, played hoops for Skyline High School before attending Oregon State University.
He spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, holding franchise records in points, assists and steals. "The Glove" is also a nine-time NBA All-Star and a nine-time All-NBA Team member. In October 2021, he was named to the NBA 75th anniversary team, which honored the greatest players the league has ever seen.
Andre Ward
Ward joins the class list of Oakland products. He won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympics and went on to hold multiple titles in two weight classes over the span of his career.
He retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record of 32-0-0 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility in 2021.
Julie Foudy
Foudy played collegiately for the Stanford Cardinal, becoming the team's player of the year for three-straight years. She helped lead the team to NCAA tournament playoff berths for four consecutive seasons.
During her 16-year career with USWNT, Foudy won two FIFA Women's World Cup champion as well as two Olympic gold medals. She also finished her international career with 274 caps. Nowadays, Foudy can be seen providing color commentary, as well as analysis and reports, for women's soccer games on ESPN.
The enshrinement ceremony takes place May 25 at the Embarcadero's Hyatt Regency.