28386560_web1_220509-SFE-GIANTS_POSEY_1

Buster Posey spent his entire professional career with the San Francisco Giants, winning three World Series championships in the process. 

 The New York Times

Come May, five local icons will be immortalized in the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The newest class of inductees, announced Thursday, includes the Giants' Buster Posey, the 49ers' Patrick Willis, Oakland's Gary Payton and Andre Ward, and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Julie Foudy. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting