Newly minted Hall of Famer Scott Rolen is widely considered one of the best defensive third baseman to ever play the game. However, he’s forever remembered in San Francisco for one of his rare fielding blunders.

Rolen, a seven-time All-Star and eight-time gold glove award winner, was the only player inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday after he was named on 76.3% of the ballots, narrowly surpassing the 75% threshold needed to be enshrined.

