Newly minted Hall of Famer Scott Rolen is widely considered one of the best defensive third baseman to ever play the game. However, he’s forever remembered in San Francisco for one of his rare fielding blunders.
Rolen, a seven-time All-Star and eight-time gold glove award winner, was the only player inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday after he was named on 76.3% of the ballots, narrowly surpassing the 75% threshold needed to be enshrined.
While Rolen’s 17-year career is filled with web gem wizardry, he holds a significant place in Giants lore for one ill-timed playoff bobble.
The Giants’ 2012 World Championship run is best defined by the team's improbable series comebacks, which started in their first playoff matchup against Rolen’s Cincinnati Reds. The orange and black dropped the first two games of the best-of-five Divisional Series in San Francisco, meaning they had to win three straight times on the road in order to advance to the next round.
A rivalry renewed became the second most-watched Divisional Round playoff game on record
That set the backdrop for a pivotal game three, which resulted in perhaps the most inconceivable win by the Giants during their entire postseason run, the first of their six straight victories when facing elimination.
The game eventually went to extra innings tied 1-1, as the Giants mustered just one hit through the first nine frames, scoring their lone run on a hit-by-pitch, walk, bunt and sacrifice fly. However, stingy pitching from starter Ryan Vogelsong, and the team’s “core four” relievers, Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla and Sergio Romo, limited the National League Central champion Reds to just one run also, which they plated in the first inning.
That brought things to a tension-packed top of the 10th inning. After Buster Posey and Hunter Pence reached on back-to-back singles against reliever Jonathan Broxton, Brandon Belt and Xavier Nady struck out. That’s when two massive mistakes by the Reds may have changed the course of Giants history for the better.
The first gaffe was when Reds catcher Ryan Hanigan (who later in the series would be part of the one of the greatest GIFs in Giants history) allowed a passed ball which let Posey and Pence advance to second and third respectively, a free 180 feet which would prove significant. Which brings us to Rolen.
The next batter, Joaquin Arias, hit a bouncing ball between third and shortstop. Rolen drifted left to field the chopper, but the ball took a higher hop than he expected, bounced off the heel of his glove and onto the infield dirt beneath him.
Rolen recovered the ball on a second effort, made a hurried throw to first, but Arias beat the ball by a step. That play would have been the third out of the frame had Rolen fielded it cleanly. Instead, Rolen committed the error, Arias was safe, and Posey came home from third to score the go-ahead run, which would be the difference in the game. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning to secure the 2-1 win, and the Giants avoided elimination for one more day.
The rest is history. The Giants won games four and five in Cincinnati, came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, and swept the Detroit Tigers to win their second World Series in three years. Without Rolen’s error in Cincinnati, the Giants might not have won even a single game in the playoffs, let alone the whole tournament.
For Rolen, the play is just a small smudge on an otherwise spotless baseball resume. However, for Giants fans, the play left an indelible mark on the team’s golden era.