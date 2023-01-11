Giants Aubrey Huff

Huff tweeted, then deleted misogynistic criticism of former teammate Brandon Belt's new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. 

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

It took former San Francisco Giants first baseman and failed San Diego-area school board candidate Aubrey Huff less than a month to tweet something misogynistic about a former teammate after he returned to the platform.

Twitter permanently suspended Huff in August 2021 for repeatedly violating its policies on COVID-19 misinformation, about 18 months after the Giants disinvited him from a 10th anniversary celebration of the 2010 World Series winners for his "unacceptable tweets."

Brandon Belt and Aubrey Huff

Belt and Huff were teammates in 2011 and '12, and Belt supplanted Huff as the Giants' starting first baseman in the latter season.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite