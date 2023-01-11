Huff had, among other hateful posts, blasted the Giants for hiring Alyssa Nakken, the first woman in MLB history to serve as an on-field coach. But the two-time World Series champion was reinstated to the platform last month, and he doubled down on the misogyny on Tuesday, tweeting then deleting criticism of former teammate Brandon Belt's one-year, $9.3 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Belt played just 78 games for the Giants last year, batting .213 with nine home runs and 24 RBI before undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. It was his third surgery on the knee since 2015.
Huff highlighted that Belt was worth 0.3 wins above replacement (WAR), seemingly citing Baseball Reference's metric. By Baseball Reference's calculations, Belt was worth more WAR than Huff was in either of his last two seasons with the Giants (minus-0.2 in 2011, 0.2 in 2012).
In the latter season, Belt supplanted Huff as the Giants' starting first baseman. San Francisco declined to exercise Huff's club option after the 2012 season, and he never played another game in the majors.
Huff returned to Twitter in December, thanking the San Francisco-based company's new CEO and owner, Elon Musk, in his first post back on the platform on Dec. 16.
Musk in December began reinstating accounts that were banned or permanently suspended for misinformation, threats and harassment, shortly after Twitter ended enforcement of its coronavirus misinformation policy.