Giants win on wild pitch to salvage series against Marlins

ORACLE PARK — Mike Yastrzemski never broke stride as he sprinted for home.

With two outs, the bases loaded and Brandon Crawford at the plate in the eighth inning on Sunday, Miami Marlins reliever Ryne Stanekthrew a 1-1 splitter in the dirt. It kicked away from catcher Jorge Alfaro, and as Alfaro slid on his shin guard to recover it, he double clutched.

The ball never made it into Stanek’s glove. Yastrzemski sprawled into home, the ball skittered away and the San Francisco Giants managed to score what would eventually be the decisive run in a 2-1 win. A day before heading back to Boston for his professional debut in his home town, Yastrzemski was the difference after another five shutout innings from Johnny Cueto and another first for second baseman Mauricio Dubon.

After Dubon helped turn a nifty double play to get Cueto out of the second, the returning right-hander labored in a 29-pitch fourth, throwing 11 more pitches than his previous single-inning high since his return to the active roster. After allowing a single and a nine-pitch walk, though, he got a flyout, struck out Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra on changeups to end the frame.

With a pitch count of 70 in his second start back and sitting on 65, Cueto needed just six pitches to get through the fifth, finishing things off with a 1-1 grounder on a changeup to Miguel Rojas.

Dubon led off the third with his first home run at Oracle Park — where his host families would take him during his summers in Sacramento — to put San Francisco ahead.

San Francisco got a leadoff infield single from Evan Longoria and a line-drive base hit to right by Brandon Crawford to put two on with one out in the fourth, but Mike Gerber and Joey Rickard, both struck out to end the inning, two of a career-high nine for Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez.

The Giants had another chance to extend the lead in the sixth, but after Brandon Belt advanced to third on a single, a groundout and an error, he was stranded as Stephen Vogt grounded out and Crawford flew out.

With two outs in the seventh, Evan Longoria’s barehanded try on a bunt by Sierra took Brandon Belt up the line at first. Sierra ran through Belt’s glove, which came flying off, as the ball went into the right field bullpen. Sierra motored to third, and scored on a single to left by Jon Berti to tie things up.

Yastrzemski singled with one out in the eighth, followed by a base hit up the middle by Belt, spelling the end for reliever Jarlin Garcia. A 3-2 walk to Longoria loaded the bases, but Vogt struck out, bringing on Stanek. Once he delivered the wild pitch to Crawford, he sprinted home straight away, but Alfaro hesitated just long enough for Yastrzemski’s slide to breakup up a play at the plate.