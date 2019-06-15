Giants win fourth in a row, Vogt makes a bit of history

San Francisco Giants catcher Stephen Vogt (21) watches a hit go foul along the right field during the 8th inning at Oracle Park against the Cincinnati Reds on May 10, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

ORACLE PARK — As Mike Yastrzemski laid out to make a diving, jarring catch in left field, Will Smith smacked his glove and let out a bellow.

The Giants closer — who had saved 17 games in a row and — had just surrendered Christian Yelich’s league-leading 26th home run with two outs in the ninth to cut a two-run lead in half, then a line-drive Ryan Braun single over a leaping Brandon Crawford. He got ahead of Yasmani Grandal 0-2, but couldn’t finish him off. Then, on his 28th pitch, Smith gave up what looked to be a sure game-tying double in the gap. Yastrzemski came flying in, preserving the 8-7 win over the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

“Amazing relief,” Smith said of what he felt as he saw the grab. “He gets the save today, for sure.”

Erasing a 5-1 deficit, San Francisco’s fourth straight win — the club’s longest winning streak of the year — saw Crawford yank himself up and away from the Mendoza line, Madison Bumgarner tally his fifth straight quality start and Kevin Pillar make up for a fielding miscue, but the star was backup catcher Stephen Vogt. With two triples and an infield single in just his third time catching Bumgarner, the two-time All-Star faced off with an old friend and made some history with a pair of triples and an infield single as part of a 3-for-4 day.

Vogt, having been picked up by the Brewers off waivers from the Oakland A’s in 2017, missed all of 2018 after major shoulder surgery. One of his companions during the rehab was his batterymate, Milwaukee righty Jimmy Nelson, who had also undergone shoulder surgery.

In the bottom of the first on Saturday, as Vogt lined out to Nelson to strand a pair of runners, the two exchanged smiles.

In Vogt’s third outing catching Bumgarner, the two felt in-sync early, as Bumgarner easily handled Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich, Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas.

The Brewers drew first blood, when .145-hitting Manny Piña took Bumgarner deep to left to lead off the third with a 107-mph solo shot. A one-out slicing liner off of Kevin Pillar’s mitt in the fourth brought home another run, followed by a run-scoring groundout by Orlando Arcia and an RBI single by Piña.

In the bottom of the fourth, Vogt, in his second matchup against Nelson, sent a two-out fly ball to right off the top of Levi’s Landing. The 34-year old catcher broke from his home run trot into a sprint, coming up with his first triple since May 4, 2017. He rode home on a Pillar single to left, the second time in two days Pillar made up for a fielding gaffe.

“The first one, I thought had a chance to go out, but once I saw it ricochet off the wall, I was definitely thinking third,” Vogt said. “For me, it’s always just to try and get as far as you can. Make them stop you.”

The Brewers answered right back with a run in the fifth, but the Giants plated three runs in the bottom of the inning without the benefit of a hit to cut the lead to one. Nelson — who had fanned six over four innings without a free pass — loaded the bases with three walks on 13 pitches to start the bottom of the inning, before being relieved by Adrian Houser. Houser walked Brandon Belt on five pitches, gave up a first-pitch RBI groundout to Pablo Sandoval and served up a Vogt sac fly to cut the lead to one.

Crawford — who had hit .172 over his last 17 games to drop his average to .202 — pounded a double to lead off the sixth, moved to third on a single by pinch hitter Evan Longoria and scored on a Joe Panik sacrifice fly, evening things up at 5-5 and getting Bumgarner off the hook. Reliever Trevor Gott, though, surrendered the tie-breaker in the seventh on a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly by Grandal.

With one out in the seventh, Vogt (3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored) lined his second three-bagger — this one into Triples Alley — to become the first Giants catcher since Steve Nicosia in 1984 to have a two-triple game. Vogt didn’t remember ever having two triples in a game, musing that if it happened, it happened before anyone started keeping stats.

“Obviously, playing in this park, there’s a chance for some triples,” said Vogt, whose career single-season high in triples is three. “It’s just kind of funny. I’ve had some triples in the past, but never two in one game. It’s just a weird feeling. Right when I hit the second one, I thought, in my head: ‘Wow. That might be the second one.’”

Vogt eventually rode home on a single through the right side by Pillar, who scored on a Crawford double to right, marking the San Francisco shortstop’s first three-hit game of the year.

Vogt would add to the lead in the eighth, singling on an infield roller back of second that brought home Belt, beating out a throw from Arcia. He then had the perfect view of Yastrzemski’s dive to seal things off in the ninth.