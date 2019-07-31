Giants trade Sam Dyson for minor league prospects

The San Francisco Giants have traded reliever Sam Dyson to the Minnesota Twins for a trio of prospects, the team has confirmed.

San Francisco, which had already traded Mark Melancon, did what it was expected to do — deal from its National League-best bullpen in order to acquire prospects to help rebuild its system. In trading Dyson, the Giants acquired 19-year old rookie league right-hander Prelander Berroa, Taiwanese righty Kai-Wei Teng and intriguing 25-year old outfielder Jaylin Davis.

“A guy like Sam Dyson has been a terrific contributor for us this year, but we felt good about our organizational depth at that spot, so we went ahead with that move,” said president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

Over the last two seasons with the Giants, Dyson has posted a 2.60 ERA and saved five games with a 1.005 WHIP, striking out 103 in 121 1/3 innings and walking 27.

Davis, out of Appalachian State, is the biggest piece San Francisco added. He’s hit .270 in four minor league seasons, with a .344 OBP and a .468 slugging percentage. Since moving to Triple-A, he’s hit .331 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 41 games, and has a 1.100 OPS, without even playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

“Any time you are producing at the Triple-A level the way he has, I think you’re on the radar,” Zaidi said. “We’ll give him a little bit of a PCL boost.”

Teng, 20, is 7-3 in 19 minor league games over the last two seasons with a 3.18 ERA. He’s 4-0 with a 2.84 mark at Single-A Cedar Rapids.

Berroa is 6-1 with a 3.96 ERA in 26 games (18 starts) over three minor league seasons, with 94 strikeouts in 91 innings.

“Berroa and Teng, our pro scouts did a terrific job of identifying these guys,” Zaidi said. “They are guys that may not rank highly on industry prospect lists, but they’re guys that our pro scouting department … had a lot of conviction about. Those guys have starter upside. Teng is a durable guy who was up to mid-90s, and had a really strong season, performance-wise, so far. Berroa is an athletic kid with a quick arm who is at the lower levels, but has shown a lot of upside.”