Giants trade Pomeranz, Black for versatile infielder Dubon

In their first major move of the trade deadline, the Giants have traded hard-throwing reliever Ray Black and former starter Drew Pomeranz to the Brewers for Mauricio Dubon according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

San Francisco was able to acquire Dubon — ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Milwaukee system by MLB Pipeline, and No. 4 by Baseball America — without dealing any of their top trade chips in either Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith, or from their bullpen depth, for that matter, keeping Sam Dyson and Tony Watson. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in effect turned a $1.5 million, one-year deal and a 29-year-old flame thrower who couldn’t pitch reliably at the major league level into a potential everyday second baseman.

Sending Black — who has a 6.04 ERA in 28 big league appearances — and Pomeranz — a one-year rental on a prove-it deal who was demoted from the starting rotation — to the Brewers in exchange for the 25-year-old right-handed hitter also created a 40-man roster space, to boot. That means San Francisco could potentially add Sam Selman — a pitcher with minor league options and a 1.15 ERA in 47 Triple-A innings this year — to the roster to take Pomeranz’s bullpen spot.

From Honduras by way of Sacramento, Dubon is an exceptionally versatile defender who can play second, short, left and center. He hits for average, steals bases and has a bit of power — a player who very much fits the mold of the type of player Zaidi coveted while the general manager for the Dodgers.

Dubon, 25, is currently playing for Triple-A San Antonio, which just so happens to be hosting the Giants’ affiliate, Sacramento, so he can just move across the hall, if San Francisco intends on keeping him at Triple-A. He leads all Pacific Coast League shortstops with 16 home runs, and is slashing .297/.333/.475 this season, with nine stolen bases in 15 attempts.