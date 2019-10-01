Giants to interview Ron Wotus, Hensley Muelens for manager

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (left) lines-up next to hitting coach Hensley Muelens (second from left) and Ron Wotus (center) at Oracle Park on September 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — The San Francisco Giants will interview between eight and 10 managerial candidates to replace the retiring Bruce Bochy, with two of them revealed on Tuesday: Bochy lieutenants Ron Wotus and Hensley Muelens.

The two internal candidates will interview over the next week, said president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, with the search for a general manager will happen concurrently out of necessity.

“Neither pool is going to wait around for us to have one process done,” Zaidi said. “The notion of how those two can work together will be a factor.”

An emotional Bochy said on Sunday that the Giants manager job is “the best job in baseball.” While managerial jobs are trending toward younger, inexperienced skippers who will work as partners with analytics-heavy front offices, Zaidi said that managers like Bochy — with big-league experience and gut instincts — would be a major plus, and that even minor league experience would be of some benefit, particularly with the organization’s youth.

“Having been around some first time managers, I’ve seen that the learning curve can be pretty scary,” Zaidi said.

Zaidi, though, is not restricting his search. He and Andrew Friedman notably hired Dave Roberts to manage the Dodgers without any managerial experience, and he’s taken them to two World Series.

“If nobody every hired any first-time managers,” Zaidi said, “we would just have the same pool of candidates.”

The ability to build enduring, personal relationships will be paramount for the Giants as they evaluate candidates. The results of that kind of personality were on display during an hourlong tribute to Bochy on Sunday, where upwards of 50 former players and coaches returned to say goodbye.

“The flip side of that is having a relationship with the front office and being able to work with them,” Zaidi said. “I think in the modern game, having a manager that can have productive and trusting relationships in both avenues is really important.”

Both Muelens and Wotus have managed, and both bring years of player development and player relationship building to the table.

Muelens, a Curaçaoan native who’s played in Japan, Korea, the Dominican Republic and the United States, speaks five languages (English, Spanish, Japanese Dutch and Papamiento) and has managed the Dutch entry into the 2013 World Baseball Classic. He’s been Bochy’s hitting coach since 2010, and is beloved among the players for his ability to relate, and, like Bochy, to spin an instructional yarn.

Wotus, Zaidi’s third-base coach, has been with San Francisco since 1998, originally serving under Dusty Baker, who’s still a consultant with the organization. He’s managed at Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A, earning Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in 1997 for the Phoenix Firebirds.

There wasn’t nearly as much clarity in terms of the general manager candidates. Zaidi left the job requirements fairly open-ended.

“It’s really about just sharing the load of managing the overall operation,” Zaidi said. “And I think by not defining it, specifically, it opens up the candidate pool, whether it’s somebody that has experience and expertise in scouting, or player development, for administration — whatever their strengths are — hopefully we can complement each other, work well and increase our overall management bandwidth.”