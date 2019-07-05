Giants streak ends as Pomeranz stumbles against Cards

San Francisco Giants pitcher Drew Pomeranz (37) gives up 2 homeruns for 3 earned runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Oracle Park on July 5, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — Ever since finding a new arm slot at the start of June, Drew Pomeranz had seemed to regain his 2016 All-Star form. At least, that’s what manager Bruce Bochy thought before Friday’s 9-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He’s got the stuff,” Bochy said. “He’s throwing 90-plus with a really good breaking ball and a cutter changeup.”

Before Friday, Pomeranz had gone five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts. Against the middling Cardinals, though, Pomeranz allowed two runs before the seats were even warm and four in four innings, as the San Francisco offense — which came alive over a four-game winning streak — sunk back to its 2019 norm after a promising start, sending Pomeranz into the All-Star break on a sour note.

“I’ve been pitching well because I’ve been going right after guys and being super aggressive right from the get-go,” Pomeranz said. “… You’ve got to figure out a way to get pissed off or do something to go out there mad or whatever trick it takes, but you’ve got to be ready from the get-go, or else stuff like that happen.”

Pomeranz threw 33 pitches and surrendered three runs on a pair of homers in the first — a 108-mph, 433-footer to Jose Martinez and a 110-mph, 449-foot, two-run bomb to Paul Goldschmidt. He’d come in with a fairly dreadful first-inning record this season, with an 11.25 ERA and opposing batters hitting .365, but had found a way past those struggles. In his last five starts coinciding with his arm slot change, his first-inning ERA dropped to 5.40. Outside of a three-run first against the Dodgers, he hadn’t allowed a single first-inning run in his other four June starts.

“He didn’t have his fastball command today,” Bochy said. “Had trouble getting it where he wanted.”

Pomeranz had posted a 3.33 ERA and fanned 34 to just nine walks overall since the arm adjustment, and over his last two starts, he struck out 18 in just 10 innings.

While he’d seemingly found an approach that worked, the one pitch that had been a bit squirrely since Pomeranz’s arm slot change had been his curve. When it’s been good, he’s been a strikeout machine, albeit an inefficient one. When it’s bad, as it was on Friday, he becomes predictable.

Out of 23 curves he threw to the Cardinals (44-42), he got six called strikes and two swinging strikes. As a consequence, 59 of his 85 pitches were fastballs. Eleven of those were fouled off, and 12 put in play. The average exit velocity on his four-seamer: 90.5 mph. His only saving grace was that Cardinals rookie righty Dakota Hudson allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in the bottom of the first, and gave up a first-pitch, game-tying homer to Alex Dickerson in the third — his fourth in 14 games as a Giant.

With one out in the fourth, though, Tommy Edman punished a Pomeranz fastball to the tune of a 102-mph, 400-foot triple into Triples Alley to drive home a run and put the Cardinals back on top for good.

Hudson ground his way through five innings on 95 pitches, dancing around six hits and three walks. San Francisco stranded three in the first, one in the second and one in the third, then grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fifth. After Dickerson’s homer, the Giants — the No. 28 offense in baseball who had scored 40 runs over their last four games — didn’t get a man past second until a ninth-inning double by Brandon Crawford.

“You get a little spoiled when you score that many runs, and you get used to it a little bit,” Bochy said. “We score two in the first inning, so you’re feeling pretty good, and then we tie the game, and we’re only down a run there … so, we were battling back, but their pen did a good job on us.”

St. Louis added a pair of runs in the fifth off reliever Trevor Gott, another pair at the expense of Mark Melancon in the seventh and a ninth-inning solo shot from Dexter Fowler.

Even with the odd implosion of a bullpen that’s been among the top five in baseball all season, Pomeranz — on a one-year show-me deal after a rocky final year with Boston — still heads into the All-Star break in a tough spot at 2-9 with a 6.42 ERA. With youngsters Andrew Suarez, Conner Menez and Dereck Rodriguez waiting in the wings and the Giants needing to see more of their future staff, time is running low for Pomeranz to show other clubs that he can be a solid rotation piece once again. He’ll throw during the break, and try to maintain what he’d done over the month of June.

“The first part of it sucked,” Pomeranz said. “These last few have been good. This is obviously a frustrating one to go into the All-Star Break with, and I’m not going to pitch for a little bit, probably. It’s pretty frustrating with the turns I’ve made recently, but I know what needs to be done … Just got to keep your head in the right place.”