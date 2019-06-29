Giants sign draftees, Austin to get more time, Duggar rehabs

ORACLE PARK — The San Francisco Giants inked four draft picks on Saturday, including their top pick — Serra product Hunter Bishop. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that Bishop signed for $4.1 million, well under the slot for the No. 10 overall pick ($4,739,900), though still the eighth-highest bonus given out this year.

That allowed San Francisco to sign eighth-rounder Caleb Killian out of Texas Tech to a $400,000 signing bonus, well above the slot for the No. 236 pick ($176,300).

Bishop is one of the best power hitters and overall athletes in the draft, and Killian can hump his fastball in at 95, and has a solid slider that can serve him as a second pitch. He was the first pitcher the Giants drafted in 2019.

Louisville first baseman Logan Wyatt, the club’s second-round pick, also agreed to an under-slot bonus of $1 million. Fifth-rounder Tyler Fitzgerald, a shortstop out of Louisville, signed for the $497,000 slot value.

San Francisco has now signed all its top 10 picks, with only two of their top 25 picks still unsigned — 11th-round pitcher Trevor McDonald out of Lucedale (Miss.) George County High and 25th-round second baseman Richard D. Rodriguez out of Pro Baseball High School and Academy.

Tyler Austin to get more time: The Giants have faced just 13 left-hand starters since May 1, so it’s no surprise that Tyler Austin’s playing time has gone down. After starting seven of the first 11 games he played in for San Francisco, hitting .296 against mostly left-handed pitching, he’s gotten just 14 starts in 41 games. Even though he’s hit seven homers in that span, he’s hit just .158 in 82 plate appearances.

“He’s been great. There’s been a lot of times where I’ve used him to pinch hit, even against righties,” Bochy said. “He’s got two pinch-hit homers against righties. But, we’ve seen enough to keep him involved. He’s been great about it, and in fact, he was out hitting earlier today, as he starts to get ready for his playing time.”

Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray, Sunday’s starter, is the first of four straight lefties the Giants will face in coming days, meaning that Austin — who has a career .255 average against righties compared to .203 against lefties, and an at-bats-per-homer of 11.76 against righties compared to 19.1 against lefties — will get more run. He was getting early batting practice in before the gates opened at Oracle Park on Saturday.

“He’s probably been waiting for a string of lefties, to be honest,” Bochy said. “He could increase his playing time, but even with the lefties, though, I want to put some of these left-handers against them, including [Alex] Dickerson, maybe even Pablo [Sandoval]. We’ll see as we get into it.”

Duggar sent out to Sacramento: Outfielder Steven Duggar (back) headed out to Sacramento after Friday’s game, and will play five innings for the Triple-A River Cats on Saturday, then seven on Sunday as his workload is steadily increased.

“I talked to him last night, we just talked about some things as he goes down there and starts to get ready to come back up here, on things that we want to have him work on,” Bochy said. “I think he’s excited to get back to playing.”