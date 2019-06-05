Giants shut out by Mets, Jason Vargas

It’s a good thing the final rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Wednesday, because if San Francisco Giants fans focused on what was on the field instead of what’s ahead, they saw a grim picture.

A brief three-game winning streak came to an end of the Giants on Wednesday night as they were pummeled 7-0 by the New York Mets, with 36-year-old Jason Vargas hurling a complete game for the hosts by throwing a fastball that averaged 83.6 miles per hour.

Vargas struck out a season-high eight and got three home runs from the Mets offense to support his cause, as Tyler Beede couldn’t replicate his strong start last Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Beede allowed a leadoff double to Jeff McNeil in the bottom of the first, and New York (29-32) would quickly take the lead as McNeil took third on a Pete Alonso flyout and scored on a Robinson Cano groundout. After back-to-back singles by Vargas and McNeil in the third and an Alonso walk to load the bases, Beede would escape the jam by getting Cano to ground into a double play, but things would fall apart for the right-hander in the fourth.

Michael Conforto led off the inning with his 11th homer of the year, and after back-to-back walks to Wilson Ramos and Todd Frazier, Amed Rosario delivered the big blow, a three-run jack to put the hosts up 5-0. Conforto would drive another run in with a fifth inning sac fly, scoring an unearned run that was a byproduct of a Beede error. Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his return from the injured list, but Adeiny Hechavarria would greet left-handed reliever Derek Holland with a solo homer and emphatic bat flip in the seventh, the 14th longball Holland has allowed on the year. Hechavarria had come into the game after Cano started limping in his return from the injured list.

While the Mets cleared the fences three times, giving them five home runs in the first two games of the series, San Francisco (25-35) could do nothing of the sort. Joe Panik’s leadoff double was the only extra-base hit on the night for the Giants, and he would be the only runner to reach scoring position for the visitors altogether. He never got past second, as Donovan Solano flew out and both Tyler Austin and Evan Longoria struck out. The Giants would get two baserunners in the second inning, but they were sandwiched around a Kevin Pillar double play. Pillar went 0-for-3, lowering his average to .216, the second-lowest of any position player in the lineup. Only Solano, who raised his mark to .179 with a ninth-inning single, is worse.