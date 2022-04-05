Giants season preview: Can Gabe Kapler work another miracle?

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has had a crazy ride in his two seasons at the helm. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

It has already been an adventure. That’s the first thing. Gabe Kapler got to the Giants’ organization long enough to say howdy, and then COVID showed up, and his first season devolved into a weird, fractured, crowdless 60-game hunchback of a campaign. He lost two more contests than he won.

Buster Posey didn’t play that year. Brandon Crawford underwhelmed. Logan Webb was still learning how to pitch in the majors. Kevin Gausman was fine, not spectacular. One year later, all were brilliant.

That was last year, when the Giants, projected to finish somewhere between distantly awful and the Hades bullpen, stunned their own fans and MLB at large by winning 107 games. It was the most victories in franchise history and the first plus-.500 finish for the team in five years.

Kapler’s reward? A 99-day lockout. He spent his time not talking to his own players, as required by the owners’ silly decision to close camps, and checking Twitter like the rest of us. When the lockout finally lifted, Kapler looked around the Scottsdale complex: No Posey, no Gausman, no Kris Bryant, Brandon Belt knicked up, Evan Longoria out, Tommy La Stella recovering, LaMonte Wade Jr. trying to get back.

Maybe Kapler just isn’t destined to do normal. Maybe that’s the ride that Giants fans are on, yet again, here in 2022.

He’s a process guy. That’s the second thing. Gabe Kapler is one of those exotic baseball creatures who means what he says, and what he usually says is, Let’s talk about today. He doesn’t love projections. He’s not a huge “It’s a marathon, not a sprint!” type of manager. He is more of an improve-your-process-in-this-moment person, if you know what I mean.

The Giants’ coaching staff reflects Kapler’s approach, laying down tools for players to better their practice habits or hone their pregame routines, relying heavily on analytics-based instruction that identifies weaknesses, strengths and trends. The pitching coaches all operate from the same four points of emphasis: frequency of strikes delivered; success at throwing first-pitch strikes; getting ahead in the count; making quality two-strike pitches.

It’s focus, focus, attention, focus. That is Kapler’s style, assuming anybody needs to define it, and it is a lot easier to both understand and accept when your team is winning, oh, I don’t know, 107 games. But win or lose, Kapler is all in on process.

He’d have to be, right? He would have to be fully committed. It was the same approach he tried in Philadelphia, his first managing stint, but the Phillies were caught in an in-between phase of franchise development in which anything that wasn’t old-school was pretty quickly suspected as fraud. The Phillies went 80-82 and 81-81 in Kapler’s two seasons. Folks thought some of the young players should have progressed more excellently, and Kapler’s GM, in firing him, insinuated that it was difficult for an analytics-based approach to work in a place like Philadelphia.

That GM is no longer in Philly. The person who replaced him, former Stanford star Sam Fuld, is executing an analytics-based approach to coaching and teaching throughout the Phillies’ system. The man who quickly hired Kapler in San Francisco, Farhan Zaidi, didn’t need to be convinced. It’s a process world.

Baseball resists continuity. That’s the third thing. Even in places where you’d think that money buys certainty, you’d be wrong almost all of the time. The Dodgers are stacked, stacked, stacked, but they’re also the organization that lost Corey Seager and turned out Kenley Jansen and is hoping more than knowing that Clayton Kershaw will be healthy again and is, you know, just praying that Cody Bellinger, once an MVP, can find himself.

So the Giants looking so uncertain right now isn’t maybe the biggest thing. Kapler will know soon enough about Belt and Wade and La Stella, but even that is not the biggest thing. The biggest thing, for Kapler, is finding out what – or, rather who – comes next.

That glory run of 2021 was built on surprises – Wade, for one, but also Gausman developing into an absolute killer of a starting pitcher. Tyler Rogers emerged as a critical arm in the bullpen. Posey and Crawford had stunning comeback seasons – what else would you call them? Kapler and his coaching staff squeezed new, elite production out of emerging players and established veterans alike, and that is a skill.

But things change. Donnie Ecker, one of Kapler’s most valued coaches and a person credited by Wade with helping him transform his offensive game, left for Texas. Ron Wotus, an important bridge from the Bruce Bochy era to Kapler, retired from coaching. The roster turned over.

And that’s what happens. Players succeed and cash in and leave, or they decide they’ve had enough and quit. Coaches get rewarded for being really good, and all of a sudden you have to replace them, too. It’s a rolling carnival. Kapler is trying to be the ringleader without becoming a barker, and about that, we’ll see.

Oh: The Giants are supposed to stink. That’s the last thing. The projection systems – FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus – pretty much hate their chances in 2022. They could win in the low 70s, one said. They might be closer to Arizona than Los Angeles. (That’s not a compliment.)

It’s certainly possible. On the other hand, I didn’t see last year coming. Maybe no one did. I doubt that Gabe Kapler saw it coming, either, but that’s because he doesn’t spend too much time scanning the horizon line. Can you win in baseball by keeping your head down? For Kapler and the Giants this season, here’s a better question: Can you do it two years in a row?

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com