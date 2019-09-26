Giants righty Tyler Beede leaves sparkling start in fourth inning

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Beede (38) starts against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on September 13, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner.

ORACLE PARK — In what was shaping up to be his best start of the season, San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede had to exit suddenly due to injury.

After striking out Colorado Rockies first baseman Ryan McMahon for his seventh K in 3 1/3 innings, Beede grabbed his left side and took his glove off. Trainer Dave Groeschner came running out, and Beede was removed after walking around the mound for a minute.

Beede — who made his big league debut late last season — had thrown 113 2/3 innings coming into Thursday with a 5.23 ERA. Hot and cold much of the year, Beede at times displayed brilliance — shutting out the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight innings — and at other times had little command and control, allowing five or more earned runs in starts of five or fewer innings four times.

On Thursday, he was brilliant, allowing just one baserunner on a wild pitch while striking out Yonathan Daza. He got six swinging strikes and four called strikes on his curveball, which he threw 19 times, and he topped out at 96.8 mph with his fastball while flashing a smooth changeup.

While Beede’s last start against the Atlanta Braves was less-than-stellar (six earned runs in six innings), his outings have been solid more often than not in the final month of the season. He finishes September having gone 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 24 2/3 innings, striking out 14. His exceptional four-pitch mix is why San Francisco has given him every chance in the rotation this season.

“Sure, there were some growing pains, but I think it’s getting so much better here,” manager Bruce Bochy said before the game. “The last four starts, he really started pounding the strike zone and pitching with more confidence.”

Beede left with a 1-0 lead, and reliever Burch Smith allowed a single and an RBI triple, so Beede will have nothing to do with the decision.