Giants rewriting baseball’s unwritten rules

Giants manager Gabe Kapler chats with assistant coach Alyssa Nakken during the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on Tuesday. Kapler and the Giants are re-writing some of baseball’s unwritten rules to win games. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

In the sixth inning of a random Tuesday night game at Oracle Park this week, the Giants’ Mauricio Dubon laid down a really nice bunt. It rolled slightly up the third base line, sort of in no-man’s land, and no one could cover it quickly enough. Dubon, fighting for a long-term future in San Francisco, was easily safe at first.

The Giants led 11-2 at the time. You may recall this next part: Their opponents, the Padres, began chirping furiously. Their first baseman, Eric Hosmer, gave Dubon an earful, later saying, “I just told him, ‘I think you’ve got to be a little bit smarter in that situation.’” Bob Melvin, the Padres’ manager, longtime former A’s skipper and Cal alum, looked across the field into the Giants’ dugout as if to say, “What the hell’s going on around here?”

So the Padres were angry — presumably because Dubon violated one of the unwritten rules of baseball, which is something about not showing up the other team when you’re ahead by a lot. Or maybe it’s not bunting for a hit with a big lead. Or it could be not stealing second base when the game’s already well in the bag. Or, possibly, it’s not swinging at a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded in a contest you already know you’re going to win.

It’s hard to say. I mean, they’re unwritten.

But I suppose, upon further review, that the Padres couldn’t have been that confused by what they were seeing. After all, a couple of innings later, they ran a position player out to the mound and made him pitch in an actual MLB game. This man, Wil Myers, promptly gave up two home runs, making the score 13-2. That’s worse than 11-2, but the Padres didn’t care about that; they were trying to save arms for the rest of the week. They didn’t want to invest another pitcher in a lost cause.

In other words, they employed a strategy.

Here’s the thing: So did the Giants.

It’s changing around here. The rules are changing. Last man out of the Old School, arm the building. And it is the Giants, their manager, Gabe Kapler, and their staff and front office that are leading the way out. This is certainly no longer Bruce Bochy’s team, let’s say that.

Mauricio Dubon bunted in an 11-2 game Tuesday night because, in one way or another, that’s exactly what his coaches want him to do. It’s possible that Kapler would have liked to see Dubon work the count a little, drive up the number of pitches thrown; but in terms of getting on base and extending play even with a huge lead? Kapler’s all about that. No apologies.

“Our goal is not exclusively to win one game in a series. It’s to try to win the entire series,” Kapler said afterwards. “Sometimes, that means trying to get a little deeper into the opposition’s ‘pen. I understand that many teams don’t love that strategy, and I get why. … We’re not trying to hurt anybody. We just want to score as many runs as possible, force the other pitcher to throw as many pitches as possible. If other clubs decide that they want to do the same thing to us, we’re not going to have any issue with it.”

This sounds an awful lot like a guy saying, “Let’s play to the finish.” But I don’t want to oversimplify, because it angers Old Schoolies, so instead let us simply agree that the Giants, here in 2022, ought to do every single thing they can to win games, win series, win weeks and win months. That’s the business they’re in, right?

Kapler’s approach – and let’s just assume that this is a franchise approach, from GM Farhan Zaidi on down – isn’t for the faint of heart. Steven Duggar stole second against the Padres that same night with the Giants leading 10-1. It was only the second inning, but the Padres still got pissed. That’s going to happen.

Baseball teams embrace advanced tactics to win: analytics, trends, matchups, shifts, platoons, all of it. They use position players to pitch rather than waste a bullpen arm in a rout. Forcing an opponent to go deep into its own bullpen, making pitchers throw extra pitches, dragging innings out and prompting more mound changes – all are cut from that competitive cloth. They’re just newer colors.

It may sound brutal. In fact, it probably does, especially to those who remember the days when teams would mutually decide to practically stop playing during a blowout. Swing at the first pitch! Call anything a strike! No bunting or stealing! See you at the bar!

That, though, assumes that both teams have precisely the same strategy, and the same long-term goals. They didn’t on Tuesday at Oracle.

The day after that Giants-Padres incident, the New York Mets had an 8-1 lead on the Phillies in the sixth inning, then barely hung on to win, 9-6. The Red Sox, meanwhile, were up 9-2 over the Tigers in the seventh. Final score: 9-7.

I wouldn’t quit trying to score, ever. Neither will the Giants. Forcing an opponent to play all nine innings ought to sound appealing to a fan, but it’s also part of a colder, bigger-picture strategy of trying to win more than once in a row. Teams love strategies that work. Period.

Let me put that another way. Two seasons ago, a guy swung at a 3-0 pitch in an MLB game with the bases loaded and his team already leading, 10-3. He hit a grand slam. The other side was torqued. But since it was Fernando Tatis Jr. doing the hitting, the Padres — the grand-slam hitter’s team — defended him, saying that you always look to tack on runs when you can. They weren’t wrong.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.