Giants reportedly call up catcher Stephen Vogt

Nineteen months removed from his last Major League game, Stephen Vogt is making his way to Oracle Park, according to a report by Janie McCauley of the Associated Press.

Vogt told the AP that he is being called up by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, taking a morning flight from Albuquerque, where he is playing with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. Vogt, born in Visalia, California, grew up a Giants fan, and he would be making his way to San Francisco just in time for a series finale against the rival Dodgers.

Vogt, 34, did not play in the Major Leagues last year due to right shoulder injury. He had surgery on May 17, 2018, and signed a minor league contract with the Giants in February, with the idea that he would rehab his shoulder and be ready to either back up Buster Posey or make an audition for other teams later in the season. Posey left Tuesday’s 10-3 loss to Los Angeles at the top of the seventh inning.

A 2015 and 2016 American League All-Star with the A’s, Vogt started catching for the Giants in late March, and did not make the big league team out of camp. In Sacramento, he steadily added more and more catching to his duties, catching nine games but only throwing out two of 12 would-be base stealers. In 17 total games, slashed .241/.389/.500, with 11 strikeouts to 14 walks, along with four home runs and three doubles.

Vogt spent six Major League seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, A’s and Milwaukee Brewers, playing parts of five seasons across the Bay with Oakland. The Brewers claimed Vogt off waivers in June 2017, and he last played in a major league game on Sept. 30 that year.

Current backup Erik Kratz, brought in just ahead of of Opening Day, is hitting just .133 this season, after hitting .290 in the 2018 playoffs at the age of 38. He did have a memorable 18th-inning walk-off against the Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco currently has 25 players on its 25-man roster, and would need to make a corresponding move in order to recall Vogt from the minors.