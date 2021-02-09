Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Jake McGee (41) celebrates with catcher Will Smith after recording the final out in an 11-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on August 1, 2020. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Jake McGee (41) celebrates with catcher Will Smith after recording the final out in an 11-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on August 1, 2020. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

Giants reportedly add lefty Jake McGee to bullpen

Left-handed reliever Jake McGee and the Giants have agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract, according to reports.

The deal, which comes a week before spring training is expected to begin, is pending McGee passing a physical.

McGee, 34, was a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen in 2020. He went 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA, walking just three and striking out 33 in 20.1 innings. Not only should McGee provide another left-hander out of the bullpen, he also is a late-game option and a candidate for closer.

Before helping the Dodgers to the World Series title in 2020, McGee spent four seasons with the Colorado Rockies and six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a career record of 28-23 with 45 saves and a 3.59 ERA, with 134 walks and 530 strikeouts in 475.2 innings.

Other lefties on the Giants’ roster are Jarlin Garcia, Wandy Peralta, Caleb Baragar and Sam Selman.

