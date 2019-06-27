Giants recreate Friends intro

The San Francisco Giants have gotten creative in their promotions for 2019, especially their video department.

After releasing a Top Gun volleyball scene featuring the pitching staff to promote Movie Day at the Ballpark, the club has released a re-creation of the opening credits to the hit show “Friends” to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, and also to promote the club’s upcoming Friends Night at Oracle Park on Aug. 5.

The video features shortstop Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne as Joey and Phoebe, second baseman Joe Panik and wife Brittany as Ross and Rachel, and closer Will Smith and girlfriend Taylor Dunagan as Chandler and Monica.

The video, in partnership with Warner Bros. was shot on location at the Sonoma Mission Inn. The Giants used official “Friends” couch and lamp for the video.