San Francisco Giants promotional still from the club’s Friends Night promo video. (Courtesy / San Francisco Giants)

Giants recreate Friends intro

San Francisco Giants get creative in promoting Friends Night

The San Francisco Giants have gotten creative in their promotions for 2019, especially their video department.

After releasing a Top Gun volleyball scene featuring the pitching staff to promote Movie Day at the Ballpark, the club has released a re-creation of the opening credits to the hit show “Friends” to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, and also to promote the club’s upcoming Friends Night at Oracle Park on Aug. 5.

The video features shortstop Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne as Joey and Phoebe, second baseman Joe Panik and wife Brittany as Ross and Rachel, and closer Will Smith and girlfriend Taylor Dunagan as Chandler and Monica.

The video, in partnership with Warner Bros. was shot on location at the Sonoma Mission Inn. The Giants used official “Friends” couch and lamp for the video.

Previous story
US soccer is a top priority for the American Outlaws

Just Posted

Funding deal secures future for Free City program

The City College of San Francisco board on Thursday is expected to… Continue reading

Supes reach city budget deal with mayor, approve $44M in ‘add-backs’ over two years

A budget deal was reached at 11:30 pm Wednesday between the Board… Continue reading

US soccer is a top priority for the American Outlaws

Polk Gulch bar is home to passionate group of local supporters

Local LGBTQ leaders back Googlers’ call to kick company out of parade

Employees critical of failure to address bigotry on YouTube

Rec and Park’s ‘flexible pricing’ proposal advances with more predictability

Visitors to popular city-owned attractions will pay more during peak hours

Most Read