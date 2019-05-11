Giants rally back but can’t hold on against Reds

ORACLE PARK — As the ball skipped behind a diving Yasiel Puig in right, the San Francisco crowd erupted. As he slid into third base and popped up to face the home dugout, Steven Duggar pointed two fingers at his teammates.

Two runs had come home on the Giants outfielder’s fifth-inning triple, a welcome relief from the ineptitude that San Francisco had faced with runners on base for the last two-plus seasons. That it came at the expense of old tormentor Puig was a bonus.

The Giants had come back and briefly taken a lead against Cincinnati, but continued struggles with men on base, a botched replay review, another shaky first from Jeff Samardzija and timely Reds hitting led to San Francisco falling to seven games under .500 for the first time during this rebuild-on-the-fly season. With the 5-4 win on Saturday, Cincinnati — at the bottom of the NL Central standings — has now beaten the Giants in three of their five meetings.

The evening started on a familiar note for San Francisco, as Samardzija — who gave up home runs on three straight pitches last week in Cincinnati — gave up walk and a Joey Votto triple to bring home the 38th run the Giants have allowed in the first inning this season. After Samardzija fanned the next two batters, Puig — after waggling his backside out of the way of an inside pitch from Samardzija — brought in two more, sending an 87-mph slider two-thirds of the way up the bleachers in left, 422 feet away.

The Giants answered with a two-out rally, tallying their third first-inning run of the season on a 416-foot shot to center by Evan Longoria on a center-cut 95-mph fastball, then getting back-to-back singles from Pablo Sandoval and Mac Williamson, who broke an 0-for-10 streak.

San Francisco, though, couldn’t bring either of those two home, nor could they cash in on a two-on, one-out scenario in the second. They had one run on five hits in the first two innings. Samardzija, though, quashed Reds rallies in the second and third, stranding four.

Brandon Crawford led off the bottom of the fourth with a flare to left, and Kevin Pillar sent a single to center, setting up Duggar’s three-bagger — his first of the season. A sacrifice fly by Joe Panik plated Duggar to give the Giants their first lead of the series.

Duggar had been upset with himself just hours before. On Friday night, his leaping attempt at a Nick Senzel two-run triple — it went in and out of his outstretched glove as he ran with his back to the plate — fell to the ground as his face met the outfield wall.

“It would have been one of my better ones,” he said.

While he made up for that two-run triple with one of his own, giving the Giants their first lead, but that lead was short-lived. Eugenio Suarez tied things back up with his 12th home run of the year to lead off the top of the fifth against reliever Trevor Gott, the first homer he’d allowed on the year. While Senzel muffed a fly ball of his own in the fifth, allowing Pablo Sandoval to reach first on an error, San Francisco stranded him.

Entering the game, Giants hitters had an OPS of just .722 (in 5,445 plate appearances) with runners on base since the start of 2017, the fourth-worst in Major League Baseball. This year, it’s .729 (21st). Last year, it was .700 (27th).

In the sixth, Duggar lifted a 1-2 changeup to left, where left fielder Jack Winker and Senzel collided, with Senzel getting a knee in the groin as both went sliding and for the ball. The two were on the ground for several moments as Duggar reached first with a single. After a walk to pinch hitter Donovan Solano, Duggar appeared on video to be safe on a steal of third, getting his right leg around the tag, but was called out by Fieldin Culbreth. Replay officials in New York said the call stood upon review, and despite another walk after that, the Giants couldn’t bring a run around.

In the seventh, a double by Suarez and a passed ball set up a two-out flare single by Derek Dietrich, dropped in front of a sliding Mac Williamson to bring home a run against Reyes Moronta.

The Giants will now have Monday off, getting new fourth outfielder Aaron Altherr in before a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.