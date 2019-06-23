Giants outfield key again in win over Diamondbacks

FILE: San Francisco Giants left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) flies out to the outfield during the eighth inning at Oracle Park o against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Playing the incredibly streaky Arizona Diamondbacks is all about timing, and Alex Dickerson has found himself in the right place at the right time for two straight days.

The recently-acquired, even-more-recently-called-up outfielder has excelled in his first two games with the San Francisco Giants, following his six-RBI debut by doubling twice on Saturday night and driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.

Whereas the then-red-hot Diamondbacks had throttled the Giants when the teams met last month in San Francisco, scoring 34 runs in three games, it’s the Giants who have caught Arizona (38-40) in a slump this time, scoring 18 runs over the first two games of the set at Chase Field, where San Francisco (33-42) has won four of five games so far this season and eight of 11 dating back to a sweep at the end of June 2018.

Even with Tyler Beede surrendering three runs in the first inning, bringing the team’s total to 75 first-inning runs allowed in 75 games, the visitors were able to quickly strike back against Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley, scoring two in the second and three in the third to take the lead.

In the second, Dickerson doubled to bring Kevin Pillar home after a leadoff single, then came around to score as Brandon Crawford followed with the team’s third straight hit. After Beede walked, the inning would fizzle out as Joe Panik flew out and Mike Yastrzemski lined into a double play. The heart of the order, though, set the table again in the third, where Dickerson would once again cash in. Back-to-back two-out singles by Brandon Belt and Pillar got Dickerson up, and he snuck a sharp grounder inside the bag at first and into the right field corner to score both runs. Another Crawford RBI single would bring home Dickerson.

From there, Beede would allow a run in the bottom of the third after the first two men reached and Crawford committed his ninth error of the year, but Arizona was held off the board the rest of the way despite numerous opportunities. David Peralta, who reached base four times and scored twice on his bobblehead night, knocked Beede out with a double to start the fifth, but Trevor Gott would get out of the inning. He first struck out Adam Jones, and though Eduardo Escobar would single and advance to second on the throw, Christian Walker would strike out with two runners in scoring position and Nick Ahmed would pop out.

Mark Melancon handled the sixth, allowing just a pinch-hit single to Domingo Leyba, who made his Major League debut on the night. Sam Dyson and Tony Watson each worked around walks in the seventh and eighth, with Dyson benefitting from a double play on a botched hit-and-run, and Yastrzemski provided insurance in the top of the ninth against Archie Bradley.

Bradley, one of the most dominant relievers in the game two years ago, saw his ERA rise to 5.66 after surrendering a two-run homer to Yastrzemski, a blast that gave the Giants outfield five RBI on the night and 15 runs knocked in over the first two games of the series. It was a homer that gave Will Smith a cushion he likely didn’t even need, as he pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth, notching his 20th save in a row by strking out Peralta.