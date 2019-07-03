Giants option Beede, but not for performance reasons

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Beede (38) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Adam Jones (10) during the first inning at Oracle Park on June 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Giants have activated outfielder Steven Duggar from the injured list, but optioned the second-year outfielder to Triple-A Sacramento.

In another, more complicated move, they also optioned Tyler Beede, less than 24 hours after he threw the best game of his big league career.

While mourning the death of his stepfather, Andrew Rivers, Beede allowed just one run in seven innings against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, scattering four hits while striking out four on 100 pitches.

San Francisco, according to Andrew Baggerly of The Athletic, had discussed placing Beede on the bereavement list after his start, but that assignment only lasts for seven days. When the Giants come out of the All-Star Break, they would have needed to option a reliever or a position player on July 12 for Beede’s return, but wouldn’t need a fifth starter until July 14.

Needing all the fresh pitching they can get for a July 15 doubleheader to start a four-game series at Coors Field, the Giants optioned Beede — intending to be very lenient with the 72-hour reporting window to Sacramento — and recalled Ray Black. San Francisco, Baggerly reported, worked with Beede and his agent to find the best solution for all parties involved. Beede gets time to mourn, and even though he loses 10 days of service time and Major League pay, he’s helping the organization.

Beede has started eight games and compiled a 5.64 ERA in his first extended big league action, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Over his last four starts, he’s gone 201 with a 3.22 ERA in 22 1/3 innings, striking out 17 and walking 11 while holding opposing hitters to a .207 batting average. In three of his last four starts, he’s pitched at least into the sixth inning and allowed two earned runs or fewer.

As for Slater, he had a very rough first half even before tweaking his lower back. In 67 games, he’d hit .234 with 77 strikeouts to 15 walks, with one stolen base and a slugging percentage of .343. Last season, he slashed .255/.303/.390 in 41 games, with five stolen bases.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Duggar had lost 10-15 pounds, and had put more pressure on himself in his first full season in the big leagues, so his rehab assignment in Sacramento would be somewhat lengthy, in order for him to get his timing back.

In three rehab games, Duggar went 4-for-12 with a double and a triple in 21 innings — certainly an encouraging sign — and he should be back in the Majors soon after the All-Star Break.