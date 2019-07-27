Giants offense falters again in 5-1 loss to Padres

FILE: San Francisco Giants pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on May 21, 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Giants’ offensive woes — easily attributable to Oracle Park, where they scored just over three runs per game during their last homestand — continued on the road in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.

After squeaking out a 2-1 win in 11 innings Friday night, the Giants tallied only five hits against a pitching staff with a middling 4.52 ERA coming into the contest.

The one-run effort was the latest dud for a San Francisco offense that’s scored 25 runs in nine games — 2.78 runs per game — well below its season average of 4.38. The Giants have scored 25 or fewer runs in a nine-game span two other times this season: The first nine games of the season from March 28 to April 6, and a season-worst 24 from May 20 to May 29.

Amazingly, during the team’s most recent difficulties, the San Francisco has gone 6-3 on account of a lockdown bullpen and extra-inning heroics – five of the six victories have come after the ninth inning. In the Giants’ other two similar stretches, they went 3-6 and 1-8.

The comparison between these swoons suggests that San Francisco’s tear as of late is statistically anomalous, and that their winning ways will come to an end soon if they do not start producing at the plate.

San Francisco’s road loss on Saturday, free from the knock-stealing dimensions of Oracle Park, should place serious doubt in a potential resolution by the Giants front office to hold off on selling its tradable assets. An ace on the mound in Madison Bumgarner and star relievers like Sam Dyson and Will Smith are not very useful if the team behind them can’t score any runs.

Rookie Shaun Anderson (3-3, 5.06 ERA) was serviceable, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, two walks and seven strikeouts, a performance that left more to be desired but was hardly the Giants’ primary concern in a game where they narrowly avoided a shutout.

“I thought he battled,” said manager Bruce Bochy of his starting pitcher. “We just couldn’t do much with the bats tonight.”

The Giants have proven before that they don’t need Anderson to pitch lights out in order to win, with the team going 5-0 in his previous five without the right-hander pitching a single quality start.

An RBI double from Wil Myers in the fourth and a two-run home run to straightaway center by rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. in the fifth gave the Padres a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth, in which the Giants would score their only run.

A suddenly-hot Pablo Sandoval, the hero of Friday’s game, plated Mike Yastrzemski with an RBI single and cut the lead to two before San Diego answered back in the bottom of the frame.

Trevor Gott came in to relieve Anderson in the sixth after the first two batters reached. A sacrifice bunt and RBI single later, the Padres increased their lead to 5-1, far out of reach of the Giants’ non-competitive bats.

In San Diego, the Giants have mustered just three runs in the first two games of a three-game set against the Padres.