Giants OF Steven Duggar to 60-day IL with shoulder sprain

For the second year in a row, Steven Duggar’s season will likely be ended by a shoulder injury

Giants Steven Duggar (6) hits a ground ball against the Oakland A’s at Oracle Park on March 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — The San Francisco Giants’ recent slide in August has been chiefly characterized by two issues: dormant bats and the injury bug.

The latter struck again on Friday as the Giants moved Steven Duggar – who on Wednesday suffered a Grade 3, left shoulder AC joint sprain making a sensational leaping catch – to the 60-day injured list, essentially ending his season.

“I feel awful for Duggie,” said manager Bruce Bochy. “It’s tough to go through it one time. He was excited about being back on the field. And then to go through it a second time, that can be disheartening, but he’s a tough kid.”

Duggar missed the latter part of 2018 after undergoing left shoulder surgery and now looks destined for the same fate this year. The 25-year-old outfielder, who had just returned from a month-long stint on the IL and a minor league assignment on Aug. 2, said that he is leaning toward surgery. Should he miss the rest of the year, he will have played in only 114 games in his first two major league seasons.

To replace Duggar’s spot on the 40-man roster, the Giants activated left-handed pitcher Travis Bergen from the 60-day IL after a shoulder injury sidelined the reliever – a Rule 5 pick from the Toronto Blue Jays – for over two months. San Francisco then optioned reliever Sam Selman back down to Triple-A to make room for Bergen on the 25-man active roster.

Bergen was 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA in 17 innings for the Giants from March to May.

San Francisco also claimed reliever Kyle Barraclough off waivers from the Washington Nationals to fill its other 40-man roster vacancy.

Barraclough is no stranger to the Bay Area, as the former Miami Marlins closer was born in Santa Clara and attended Wilcox High School before playing college ball at St. Mary’s.

Though Barraclough’s ERA has risen every year since his breakout 2016 season – 2.85 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings – the Giants are hoping that the right-hander can get back to the way he was pitching in Miami and bolster an already-deep bullpen.

“He’s thrown really well against us,” Bochy said. “Sometimes a change of scenery is good for players. You have to like his stuff and I thought that was a good signing.”