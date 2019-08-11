Giants notebook: Sandoval battling inflammation, Cueto update

Johnny Cueto’s Rehab moves up to San Jose, with rehab start set for this week

ORACLE PARK — Even with the Philadelphia Phillies starting a third right-hander in four days, Pablo Sandoval remained out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday,

“We’re trying to rest him and get him healthy,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s still available to pinch-hit.”

Sandoval has been battling inflammation in his right elbow, including some loose bodies in his arm.

With Monday’s off day before hosting two games of the Bay Bridge Series against the Oakland Athletics, the Giants will stick with the four starting pitchers currently on the roster. Madison Bumgarner will start Tuesday, while Tyler Beede pitches Wednesday’s matinee. Oakland is expected to counter with lefty Brett Anderson and right-hander Homer Bailey, who no-hit the Giants as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2013.

A fifth starting pitcher will likely be needed next weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks sometime between Thursday and Saturday.

Johnny Cueto (Tommy John) is expected to throw roughly 45 pitches in a rehab start for Single-A San Jose on Thursday at Visalia.

“He feels great,” Bochy said.

Outfielder Alex Dickerson (oblique) will take swings again on Monday and is expected to play on Tuesday as Triple-A Sacramento finishes its homestand against the Nashville Sounds, the Texas Rangers’ Pacific Coast League affiliate.