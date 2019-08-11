Giants notebook: Sandoval battling inflammation, Cueto update

Johnny Cueto’s Rehab moves up to San Jose, with rehab start set for this week

ORACLE PARK — Even with the Philadelphia Phillies starting a third right-hander in four days, Pablo Sandoval remained out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday,

“We’re trying to rest him and get him healthy,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s still available to pinch-hit.”

Sandoval has been battling inflammation in his right elbow, including some loose bodies in his arm.

****

With Monday’s off day before hosting two games of the Bay Bridge Series against the Oakland Athletics, the Giants will stick with the four starting pitchers currently on the roster. Madison Bumgarner will start Tuesday, while Tyler Beede pitches Wednesday’s matinee. Oakland is expected to counter with lefty Brett Anderson and right-hander Homer Bailey, who no-hit the Giants as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2013.

A fifth starting pitcher will likely be needed next weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks sometime between Thursday and Saturday.

*****

Johnny Cueto (Tommy John) is expected to throw roughly 45 pitches in a rehab start for Single-A San Jose on Thursday at Visalia.

“He feels great,” Bochy said.

****

Outfielder Alex Dickerson (oblique) will take swings again on Monday and is expected to play on Tuesday as Triple-A Sacramento finishes its homestand against the Nashville Sounds, the Texas Rangers’ Pacific Coast League affiliate.

Previous story
SF Glens’ Bashti training with 2. Bundesliga’s Holstein Kiel
Next story
San Francisco Giants to retire Will Clark’s No. 22 jersey

Just Posted

New Central Subway director shares his strategy to speed up project

San Francisco’s new director in charge of the Central Subway, Nadeem Tahir,… Continue reading

Audit: Small local businesses increasingly left behind at SFO

San Francisco International Airport says it wants more small, local businesses operating… Continue reading

Outside Lands 2019 Day 2: Childish Gambino, Flume, Better Oblivion Community Center, NoMBe, Tierra Whack

Big audience day also features Fatai, Wallows, CupcakKe, Haley Heynderickx, Edie Brickell

Outside Lands 2019 Day 1: blink-182, Yaeji, Flying Lotus 3D, Twenty One Pilots, Counting Crows, Lumineers

Lil Wayne, Marias, Lauren Daigle — and new Grasslands cannabis mall round out 12th Golden Gate Park fest

SF school board president proposes covering, not destroying, mural

Board of Education President Stevon Cook said he will introduce the proposal at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Most Read