Giants manage just three hits against rookie, nothing else

ORACLE PARK — Tyler Beede — the Giants’ No. 2 prospect as recently as 2017 — had been uneven, to say the least, over his first eight starts of 2019. By turns, he’d been sparkling and frustrating. He’d had two quality starts and four starts where he couldn’t get past the fifth inning.

While San Francisco may be scuffling through the first of what’s likely to be a three-year rebuild, it does afford them time and space to let youngsters like Beede find his footing. In Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, he did.

After a Tuesday win that showed what the Giants could be if they clicked on all cylinders, the offense fell back into familiar patterns on Thursday, getting just three hits against Arizona rookie Alex Young, making his big league debut. Beede came away the loser once again, but he did take an encouraging step forward.

“This is part of his growth as a Major League pitcher,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “You’d like to get him a win … get something on the board. Our margin of error is so small that we just don’t score a lot of runs. One little mistake seems like it cost us.”

Two starts ago, Beede seemed to have turned a corner, giving up just one run in six innings and striking out seven. Then he gave up four runs in four innings and walked three his next time out against Arizona (42-41).

Earlier this week, before his bullpen session, Beede got a set of numbers from the Giants’ big brains in the stats department: Opposing hitters were batting below .200 on his fastballs up in the zone, and .490 in the lower third. So, in Thursday’s start, he did what conventional wisdom says not to: He elevated.

“My big emphasis was to attack the zone, not putting too much focus on what I had to avoid, but what I can control,” Beede said. “Tonight was a better attack percentage — which is getting 0-1, 0-2, 1-2 — and pounding the zone. Tonight was the best I’ve done that all year. Encouraging.”

Beede looked more like the one-time first-round draft pick than a top prospect struggling to make the leap to the big leagues, allowing two runs (both earned) in 5 1/3 innings, showing easy mid-90s velocity and also savvy pitch ability, getting a grounder up the middle for a double play in the second — saving his own anatomy in the process — and then fielding his position on a bunt to the left side to end the frame.

Beede kept executing pitches, fanning two in the third, and he even executed on a one-out, 3-2, 95-mph fastball on the black to Ketel Marte in the fourth. That pitch, though, was called ball four much to Bochy’s chagrin. The next batter — Peralta — sent a hot shot up the middle, ricochetting off of the glove of a shifted, sliding Brandon Crawford, playing behind the bag at second. It went for a double as the ball skittered into shallow left. One groundout later, Marte scored. It was the first of two walks that would score on the day.

“We’ve had a tough time getting around that,” Bochy said of walks. “That’s a tough walk. That pitch could have gone either way. They got the call on that.”

Brandon Belt sent the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the frame screaming to center for his 10th homer of the year, tying him for the team lead. It was the first hit the Giants (34-46) had against Young, who threw mainly cutters to keep the Giants off balance in his first Major League start, after posting a 6.09 ERA in 20 Triple-A appearances (including eight starts).

Nick Ahmed quickly broke that tie with a solo shot to left on Beede’s 64th pitch to lead off the fifth. Beede retired the next four men before allowing a double by Marte to an unsure Tyler Austin in left and a walk in the sixth. He was pulled after 84 pitches, having allowed four hits and three walks, striking out three. Bochy admitted Beede could have kept going, but he instead tapped Reyes Moronta, who fanned the next two men looking.

“I’d faced [Christian] Walker a couple times, got a couple ground balls, got the double play from him, and then a sharp ground ball up the middle,” Beede said of the next man due up before he was pulled. “I thought I could induce another ground ball, get a double play, get out of it. Wanted to go deeper in the ballgame and preserve some of the bullpen.”

Over the last 13 games — part of a stretch where San Francisco will play 20 games in 20 days — the Giants’ relievers have had to cover nearly four innings per game, and they’ve still managed to post a 3.47 ERA over that span — lower than their 3.73 overall mark coming in, which was good for fourth in baseball. Something had to give, and it did against a Diamondbacks offense that ranks squarely in the middle of the league in offense.

Trevor Gott — who had allowed five earned runs in four innings during San Francisco’s grueling stretch — allowed a two-run homer to catcher Carson Kelly in the seventh, and Eduardo Escobar tallied a RBI single in the ninth off of Dereck Rodriguez, putting the game out of reach for baseball’s No. 28 offense. San Francisco didn’t regsiter a single base hit against the Arizona bullpen.

“We’ve got to swing the bats,” Bochy said. “Three hits. Very little action out there. It’s hard to win a ballgame like that.”