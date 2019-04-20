Giants lose rain-shortened game to Pirates

There would be no chance for the San Francisco Giants to mount a late-inning rally after surrendering early runs on Saturday.

Those late innings wouldn’t be played.

After a three-hour and eight-minute delay, the final four innings of the middle game of the Giants’ three-game set in Pittsburgh were called off, as San Francisco lost 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The penultimate at-bat of the game gave Pittsburgh (12-6) the lead thanks to a two-run home run by Cole Tucker, who was making his debut in place of Erik Gonzalez — placed on the injured list in the aftermath of a collision in Friday’s game.

Tucker was one of two players to debut for the home side on Saturday against lefty Derek Holland, with the other being Bryan Reynolds, who was traded from the Giants’ farm system after the 2017 season in a deal that brought Andrew McCutchen to the Bay Area.

Reynolds collected his first career hit in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out single.

Holland would snuff that rally out by striking out JB Shuck, and San Francisco (8-14) would use three singles to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Kevin Pillar got things started, Holland’s bunt attempt was popped up but landed on a vacant spot on the infield and Steven Duggar lined a Jameson Taillon offering to left field to tie the game. The luck the Giants found on Holland’s bunt would cancel itself out, though, as Gerardo Parra lined into an inning-ending double play.

The hosts had taken the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Jung Ho Kang solo shot, one of two homers Holland would allow on the day. He allowed four hits and one walk but managed to strike out seven, capitalizing on a Pirates lineup missing Starling Marte, who was injured in the collision with Gonzalez on Friday night.

Taillon ended up with a shortened complete game, striking out three and allowing four hits. He had allowed one hit and one walk until the fifth-inning rally that allowed the Giants to briefly tie the game.