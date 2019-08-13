Giants’ Logan Webb makes a strong case in Triple-A debut

FILE: San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) looks back to the New York Mets dugout and gives a salutation to manager Mickey Callaway (36) at the end of the game at Oracle Park on July 21, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

ORACLE PARK — Aramis Garcia wasn’t behind the plate for Logan Webb’s Triple-A debut on Monday. Ahead of being called up to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, Garcia — a catcher by trade — was playing first, so he didn’t have the best vantage point to evaluate. Those who visited him, however, did.

“There weren’t too many guys to get on first base, but the ones that did were saying that he really had some good stuff going,” Garcia said.

The organization’s No. 5 prospect scattered seven hits and one walk over seven innings, allowing just one earned run. With the Giants having an open spot in their starting rotation, manager Bruce Bochy said that Webb could be among those considered for the role.

“You can look and see where we’re at right now,” Bochy said on Tuesday, ahead of the Bay Bridge Series opener. “Guys who are starting down there between of course, [Dereck] Rodriguez, you put Webb in there. Of course, we have [Andrew] Suarez here, so we’re talking about all our options right now, and we’ll come up with it soon.”

Rookie Shaun Anderson is still sidelined with blisters (he threw his first post-blister bullpen on Tuesday) and the Giants optioned Conner Menez after his last big league start because they won’t need a fifth starter until this weekend. Instead of keeping Menez up, they sent him out and brought Abiatal Avelino onto the taxi squad just in ase they need to put Pablo Sandoval (elbow) on the injured list, and recalled up Garcia for a right-handed bat and coverage behind the plate.

While it’s unlikely that Webb is the one to come up for the weekend — the 22-year old has only pitched 48 1/3 innings above Single-A in his career — he’s certainly worthy of consideration for a September call-up, especially given his four-pitch mix, which includes his trademark sinker and slider, as well as a mid-90s fastball and a changeup.

“He was throwing his sinker and his slider really, really well. Really aggressive,” Garcia said. “I always like seeing guys out there being aggressive.”

Webb, widely regarded as San Francisco’s top pitching prospect, was taken in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and signed to an above-slot $600,000 bonus. He made his Single-A debut in 2016, but underwent Tommy John surgery, and wasn’t back up to full strength until last season. In 104 2/3 innings at High-A and Double-A in 2018, he posted a 2.41 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 100 strikeouts. After a hot start to 2019, an 80-game PED suspension sidelined Webb, but since he’s returned, he’s posted a 1.73 ERA in 36 1/3 innings. On Monday, he needed 90 pitches (60 strikes) to get through seven innings, scattering seven hits and one hit batter, striking out seven. Garcia, for one, thinks he’ll be up soon.

“Just from what I saw last night, obviously he has pretty good command of his stuff, and the slider was a swing-and-miss pitch for him,” Garcia said. “It was definitely good to see, for sure.”

*****

While Pablo Sandoval is technically available, the loose bodies inside his inflamed right elbow cause him pain after swinging right-handed, and while throwing. It’s unsure whether he’ll head to the injured list, and he appeared unhappy before the game. It’s likely that, if Avelino is the corresponding move to Sandoval going on the IL, he’d fill Donovan Solano’s role as a backup middle infielder, while Solano would slipinto Sandoval’s role backing up Evan Longoria at third.

*****

The Giants got a second opinion on Steven Duggar’s injured shoulder, and now, they’re going to get a third.

“Right now, we’re not sure exactly what we’re going to do,” Bochy said of his second-year outfielder, who landed on the 60-day injured list after suffering a Grade 3 sprain of his left AC joint. “A couple slightly different opinions — well, we could rest him, or surgery would be the way to go to get it first. We’re going to have him see another doctor.”

*****

Alex Dickerson (oblique) will serve as the designated hitter in Sacramento tonight, get three to four at-bats, and the Giants will re-evaluate from there. With the River Cats on the road on Wednesday, Dickerson could return to San Francisco, though he likely will be evaluated, not activated.