Giants keep playoff hopes alive with 7-2 victory over Rockies

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) leaps and high-fives third base coach Ron Wotus as he celebrates hitting a three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants pitcher Celeb Baragar (73) starts against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Wednesday. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) barehands a ground ball for the put out against the Colorado Rockies. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants short stop Brandon Crawford (35) snags a line drive for the out against the Colorado Rockies. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) watches the ball fly after connecting on a solo home run in the fourth inning. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) swings to connect on a three-run home run, his third this season, in the fifth inning. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) celebrates hitting a three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) watches the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Wednesday. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Anderson (71) delivers to home in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Lou Seal watches the game against the Colorado Rockies atop a sea of cardboard fan cutouts at Oracle Park. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

The San Francisco Giants claimed the top spot in a crowded race for the bottom four National League playoff positions Wednesday night after beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2.

Third baseman Evan Longoria got the Giants on the board in the fourth with a solo shot, tying the game at 1-1. After short stop Brandon Crawford tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth, center fielder Mauricio Dubon broke the game open with a three-run homer, his third home run of the year.

As the shortened 2020 season enters its final weekend, the Giants are battling for one of the final four playoff spots among five other teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinatti Reds, the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

