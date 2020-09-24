Giants keep playoff hopes alive with 7-2 victory over Rockies

The San Francisco Giants claimed the top spot in a crowded race for the bottom four National League playoff positions Wednesday night after beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2.
Third baseman Evan Longoria got the Giants on the board in the fourth with a solo shot, tying the game at 1-1. After short stop Brandon Crawford tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth, center fielder Mauricio Dubon broke the game open with a three-run homer, his third home run of the year.
As the shortened 2020 season enters its final weekend, the Giants are battling for one of the final four playoff spots among five other teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinatti Reds, the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
