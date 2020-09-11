The San Francisco Giants were preparing to play the San Diego Padres at Petco Park when the game was postponed because a player tested positive for COVID-19. (Shutterstock)

Giants game against Padres postponed after COVID-19 positive test

By Kevin Acee

The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Padres-Giants game Friday night at Petco Park was postponed just before it was scheduled to begin after a member of the Giants tested positive for COVID-19.

Players were introduced and lined up for the playing of the national anthem before two umpires emerged from the tunnel leading to their locker room and spoke to Padres manager Jayce Tingler and then spoke to members of the Giants staff before departing the field. One of the umpires had a cell phone to his ear the entire time.

Players from both teams stood around and sat in the dugout as Padres front office officials talked with each other and on phones. Some players had their protective masks on and the ones who did not were told to put them on.

Bay Area NewsMLBsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Laureano single pushes A’s over Astros in walk-off win

Just Posted

SFMTA appeals bring emergency projects to a near-halt

Critics say programs such as Slow Streets and transit-only lanes should undergo environmental review

Giants game against Padres postponed after COVID-19 positive test

By Kevin Acee The San Diego Union-Tribune The Padres-Giants game Friday night… Continue reading

Air quality reaches ‘very unhealthy’ purple level on Air Quality Index

San Francisco residents urged to stay indoors

Watchdog pins police killing of Mario Woods on policy failures

High-profile shooting prompted widespread outrage, calls for police reform

Pandemic intensifies local hunger crisis

New report from SF-Marin Food bank shows demand for food has nearly doubled

Most Read