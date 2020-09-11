Giants game against Padres postponed after COVID-19 positive test

The San Francisco Giants were preparing to play the San Diego Padres at Petco Park when the game was postponed because a player tested positive for COVID-19. (Shutterstock)

By Kevin Acee

The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Padres-Giants game Friday night at Petco Park was postponed just before it was scheduled to begin after a member of the Giants tested positive for COVID-19.

Players were introduced and lined up for the playing of the national anthem before two umpires emerged from the tunnel leading to their locker room and spoke to Padres manager Jayce Tingler and then spoke to members of the Giants staff before departing the field. One of the umpires had a cell phone to his ear the entire time.

Players from both teams stood around and sat in the dugout as Padres front office officials talked with each other and on phones. Some players had their protective masks on and the ones who did not were told to put them on.

Bay Area NewsMLBsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/