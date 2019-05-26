Giants finish dismal series against D’Backs in embarrassing fashion

Shaun Anderson delivers a pitch in his Major League debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 15, 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

By Doug Bruzzone

Special to S.F. Examiner

ORACLE PARK — Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, one of the wheels on Bruce Bochy’s car came off as he was crossing the Bay Bridge. He called AAA, got the tire taken care of and made his way home.

On Sunday afternoon, the wheels came off again.

After embarrassing themselves in the first two games of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend, the Giants finished the trilogy in appropriate fashion, losing 6-2 in another sloppy, uncompetitive game.

San Francisco, continuing a season-long trend, put itself in an early hole, giving up two runs in the top of the first inning. Those two runs brought the team’s total to 53 runs allowed in 52 first innings on the year, a number that’s far, far higher than any team can live with.

This time, Ketel Marte started the scoring with a one-out solo homer, a booming, 436-foot shot into the arcade at the deepest part of the park. Eduardo Escobar followed with a single.

And then the errors started.

Giants starter Shaun Anderson threw a wild pitch that bounced away from Buster Posey. Posey, seeing Escobar advancing, threw to second , but his throw sailed into center field and Escobar got all the way to third, which allowed him to score on Adam Jones’s sacrifice fly.

The second inning was the true defensive disaster, though. After Nick Ahmed led off with a single, he stole second on a wild pitch that bounced so high, he was easily able to advance to third. One out and one walk to Carson Kelly later, pitcher Luke Weaver laid down a sacrifice bunt that Anderson fielded and threw to first for the out. Anderson, though, forgot to check Ahmed at third base, who took off for home before the ball was out of Anderson’s hand, and scored easily.

Later in the inning, with another run in on a Jarrod Dyson single, came the coup de grace. Marte singled into right field, and when Dyson tried to advance from first to third, right fielder Kevin Pillar unsuccessfully tried to throw him out. Third baseman Evan Longoria, seeing Marte advancing to second on the throw, tried to throw him out, and the ball flew into right field, allowing Dyson to score from first and Marte to get all the way to third on a single.

It was an ugly play that encapsulated the entire weekend of baseball at Oracle Park: It started out bad, got worse, and then turned into a disaster.

While the Giants offense was, once again, unable to get the team back in the game in the face of an early deficit, there were individual contributors who came through. Joe Panik and Buster Posey each had two hits, with Panik scoring a run, and Brandon Belt was on base twice, but the biggest game came from rookie Mike Yastrzemski.

Yastrzemski, playing in his second major league game, recorded his first major league hit in the second inning, a pop up in no man’s land in front of left fielder Blake Swihart. But in typical 2019 Giants fashion, there was no success without it being countered by an immediate failure. Yastrzemski saw an opportunity to stretch the hit into a double, but quickly realized he had no chance of getting to second, and was thrown out trying to make it back to first.

Yastrzemski hit a clean single to left in his next at bat in the 5th inning, and wisely stopped at first, and doubled and scored a run in the seventh. While he struck out in the ninth, it was, overall, a very solid day for the left fielder.

San Francisco threatened in the bottom of the ninth, getting two runners on with one out, but Arizona closer Greg Holland worked out of the jam by inducing a pop out from Joe Panik and a long fly out from Steven Duggar to end the game.

Reliever Sam Coonrod made his major league debut on Sunday, throwing a 1-2-3 eighth inning, which he finished with a strikeout of pinch hitter Kevin Cron.