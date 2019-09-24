Giants fall to Rockies in 16-inning marathon

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) and catcher Buster Posey (28) wait for the start of the game in the dugout against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sept. 24, 2019 in San Francisco. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — Long after special guest Joe Torre and about 26,000 of the 27,870 announced crowd left, long after Madison Bumgarner’s homer and five hours, 31 minutes from when manager Bruce Bochy said he’d savor every moment of his final week as manager, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run home run in his eighth plate appearance.

Blackmon’s home run handed the Giants an 8-5, 16-inning defeat. In a season that started with an 18-inning, five-hour and 35-minute marathon at Oracle Park and featured more extra-inning games than any season in franchise history, the ending was fitting.

Homers from Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey, a three-pitching-change inning, an MLB-record 25 total pitchers used, 57 players and eight home runs marked the opening act of Bochy’s final run at Oracle Park, and there were plenty of applause lines. Just none for the final eight innings.

After Bumgarner gave up a solo homer in the first, Posey — his power missing in his first season post-hip surgery — answered with a two-run tater to left, his seventh of the season but first at Oracle. The water cannons went off beyond the right field wall before the 105.3-mph drive even got to the warning track in the left field corner.

Before the bottom of the second, Bochy was treated to a tribute video of his three World Series celebrations, and his 2,000th win. He hung on the dugout railing as the fans give him a standing ovation, doffed his cap twice and finally turned around and faces the crowd briefly. He gives a salute, right before the crowd starts chanting his name.

After Bumgarner’s home run — a second-inning leadoff shot halfway up the bleachers — a video message from former Dodgers and Yankees manager Joe Torre told Bochy to be “healthy, happy and proud” in retirement. Torre — who beat Bochy’s Padres in the 1998 World Series — then stood up next to the Giants dugout, feet away from Bochy, who joined the crowd in applause.

The buzz was quickly quashed by a two-run homer from Ian Desmond in the top of the fourth, and then an Alex Dickerson 99.6-mph liner off the right knee of Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the bottom. The ball ricochetted to the Giants dugout, and Hoffman collapsed as he tried to get up, laying on the mound for about five minutes. He was carted off the field.

The Giants got two on in that inning, but couldn’t score, and the Rockies took the lead in the next frame, as Bumgarner gave up his career-worst 30th homer of the year — a one-out, 2-0 solo shot to Trevor Story — and his third on the game. It was the eighth time in his career he’d given up that many.

San Francisco tied things up with a fifth-inning Evan Longoria sac fly, and Bumgarner kept things knotted by fanning Story with a man on in the seventh for his ninth strikeout. Bumgarner, though, took his 11th no-decision in 19 home starts. The two teams traded solo homers in the eighth, with Evan Longoria hitting a game-tying shot to straightaway center, becoming the third Giant to hit 20 homers after San Francisco had not had a single man hit that many since 2015. It was marked the first time in stadium history that both teams homered three times or more.

Bochy trotted out three pitchers to quell a Rockies rally in the 10th, as 10-year minor leaguer Enderson Franco got a bounce-out to strand men at the corners, and both teams left the bases loaded in the 11th. Posey left the game in the 13th for Aramis Garcia, as the Giants brought on Kyle Barraclaugh, their 11th pitcher, two short of the Major League record.

San Francisco went hitless after a leadoff single by Yastrzemski in the 10th, and Dereck Rodriguez — San Francisco’s 12th pitcher — gave up a three-run homer to Blackmon in the top of the 16th.

The Giants have now played four games this season of 15 innings or longer — more than any other team in franchise history. Since 1958, the club has played 28 games that have lasted at least five hours. Including Tuesday, two have taken place in the last eight days, with San Francisco and Boston going 16 innings at Fenway. In each of those games, the Giants used 13 total pitchers — tying a big league record.