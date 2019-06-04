Giants draft Serra product Hunter Bishop 10th overall

The San Francisco Giants didn’t have to travel far to find their first pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, taking Palo Alto native and Serra alum Hunter Bishop with the 10th overall selection.

In his final year as an outfielder for Arizona State, Bishop hit .344 with a .458 on-base percentage and 22 homers, even playing his home games at pitcher-friendly Phoenix Municipal Stadium. He posted an OPS of 1.236 and nearly tripled his walk total from the prior season, taking 47 bases on balls against just 58 strikeouts.

Bishop spent his final two years of high school at Serra after spending his freshman and sophomore years at St. Francis, making the move after it became apparent that he wasn’t going to have a chance to start at quarterback for the Lancer football team.

Bishop never ended up under center for the Padres either, instead becoming a dominant slot receiver with his 6-foot-4 frame, and since high school, he’s continued to grow, adding another inch and more muscle to stand in the right-handed batter’s box at 210 pounds. While football appeared to be his destiny at first, Bishop ultimately made the decision to play baseball at ASU after initially looking to join the Washington Huskies on the gridiron as a preferred walk-on.

Bishop’s older brother, Braden, played baseball at Washington after graduating from St. Francis and was taken by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2015 Draft. Bishop made his debut with the Mariners in March, filling in as a late-game defensive replacement at the Tokyo Dome, and he collected his first career hit in May. Despite having just a brief cup of coffee in the majors thus far, the older Bishop has made waves around the baseball world with 4MOM, a non-profit organization he founded to benefit Alzheimer’s research in honor of his mother, Suzy. She was diagnosed in September of 2014, just after Hunter had arrived at Serra, and in the years since her initial diagnosis‍, Braden founded 4MOM and has been actively spreading the word since then, reaching far beyond his Bay Area home and the Mariners organization.

While Hunter has a ways to go before reaching the Majors, when he does get there, he’ll have a chance to play for his hometown team in front of his tight-knit family.

MLB Draft Notes

The Giants also picked up Louisville first baseman Logan Wyatt 51st overall on the first day of the draft. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound left-hander hit .291 with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 52 RBIs and 68 walks in 63 games for the Cardinals in 2019. His 68 walks led the ACC Conference, while his .466 OBP ranked fourth in the ACC.

The Oakland A’s selected Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson 29th overall, and North Carolina right-handed pitcher Tyler Baum 66th overall.

Baum, 21, went 7-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 86 2/3 innings during his junior season with the Tar Heels, including 92 strikeouts, 25 walks, 90 hits and just five home home runs allowed in 16 appearances, including 15 starts.

The 6-foot-3 starting pitcher entered the draft as the No. 77-ranked prospect by Baseball America. In three collegiate seasons, he went 18-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 214.2 innings pitched, including 213 strikeouts and a .242 opponents batting average in 50 appearances, 42 of which were starts.

Davidson, 21, hit .291 (69-for-237) with 55 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .574 slugging percentage in 61 collegiate games— all starts — during his junior season.

“We’re extremely excited that Logan was available when we made our selection,” said A’s Scouting Director Eric Kubota. “He’s a two-way shortstop that is able to contribute offensively at a premium position.”

The switch-hitter entered the draft as the No. 23-ranked prospect by Baseball America. He was also listed as a preseason ACC Player of the Year by D1Baseball, and a preseason first-team All-ACC by Perfect Game.

In three seasons with the Tigers, he hit .290 (211-for-728) with 171 runs, 45 doubles, 42 home runs and 142 RBIs in 187 games. After his sophomore season, he was a third-team All-America selection by Baseball America, a second-team All-Atlantic Region by ABCA, a second-team All-ACC selection and was the Mitchell Award winner, given to the team’s most valuable player.

Local Draft Picks

Cal first baseman Andrew Vaughn became the highest Golden Bear ever taken in the draft when he was picked third overall by the Chicago White Sox. The powerful corner infielder was a shortstop coming out of Maria Carrillo, but developed into one of the most feared hitters in college baseball, winning the Golden Spikes Award as a sophomore, and has been named a finalist as a junior, when he hit .374 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs.

The Houston Astros picked Cal catcher Korey Lee with the final pick of the round at No. 32 overall. It marked the first time in Cal history that two Bears were taken in the first round of the same draft.

Lee, hitting behind Vaughn this season, batted .337 with 15 homers and 57 RBIs in 51 games. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors along with Vaughn and teammates Jared Horn (pitcher) and Quentin Selma (third base).

Stanford saw junior outfielder Kyle Stowers drafted in the competitive balance second round, 71st overall, by the Baltimore Orioles.

A preseason All-American by Baseball America, Stowers earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention and All-Defense honors in 2019. In 53 games this season, Stowers is slashing .305/.371/.519 with eight home runs, 38 runs, 38 RBIs, 19 doubles and 13 stolen bases.