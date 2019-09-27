Giants can’t cash in, Dodgers do in 9-2 win over San Francisco

San Francisco Giants second baseman Mauricio Dubon prepares to step on deck as he stands next to manager Bruce Bochy in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Sept. 27, 2019 in San Francisco. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

By Doug Bruzzone

Special to S.F. Examiner

ORACLE PARK — In the San Francisco clubhouse before Friday night’s game, Giants personnel handed out Triple-A Championship shirts to every Giant who had spent time with the Sacramento River Cats this year. Some were there for a week, some were there for practically the whole season, but they all got apparel to commemorate the team’s achievement.

Then the Los Angeles Dodgers showed just how far away the big league team is from a championship of their own.

The Giants lost to the Dodgers 9-2 on Friday night after they had runners on base all night, but failed to cashed in. Facing a then-three run deficit, they got the tying run to the plate in each of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but didn’t plate a run in any of those frames. They stranded 17 on the night, the most they’ve ever left on base in a game against the Dodgers.

By contrast, when Los Angeles loaded the bases in the top of the eighth on a Brandon Crawford mental error, they were able to capitalize. With one out and runners at first and second, Crawford fielded a hard hit shot from Corey Seager, then tried to flip the ball to second baseman Mauricio Dubon to start a double play. Dubon, though, was nowhere near second base, and couldn’t catch the ball anyway, so instead of two on and two out, the Dodgers had the bases loaded and just one out.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith then singled to left field off of Shaun Anderson, plating two runs. One out later, when the inning could have been over had Crawford gotten the sure out, Kiké Hernandez singled in another two runs, the final nail in the coffin.

Kevin Pillar won the 2019 Willie Mac Award earlier in the night, and he went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch – the hit by pitch loaded the bases in the eighth inning, leading to zero Giants runs – and a sacrifice fly. He also reached on an error.

Johnny Cueto’s night started out well, retiring the side on three groundouts, but the Dodgers pounced on him in the second. He gave up back-to-back homers to Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager to open the inning, then allowed a walk and a triple, struck out the next two batters, and then finally gave up a two-run homer to Joc Pederson.

After such a long, tough rehab process just to get back on the field this year, Cueto just seemed to run out of gas in his final start of 2019. Still, just the fact that he was able to compete on a major-league field in 2019 bodes well for his prospects in 2020.

While Anderson had his troubles in the eighth inning, the left-handers in the Giants bullpen acquitted themselves very well. Wandy Peralta, Sam Selman, Andy Suarez and Conner Menez combined to pitch six innings, strike out six, and only give up one hit, all without allowing a walk or run.

As the Giants have been doing all month to celebrate their manager’s upcoming retirement, they played several video tributes for Bruce Bochy on the scoreboard. On Friday night, they came from past Willie Mac Award winners Andres Torres, Ryan Vogelsong, Matt Cain and Hunter Pence, as well as decidedly non-Willie Mac winners Tommy Lasorda and Steve Kerr.