Giants beat Dodgers in extras to win seventh straight

The San Francisco Giants won their seventh-straight game Tuesday night 10-8 over the Los Angeles Dodgers on the strength of a two-run homer from second baseman Donovan Solano in the 11th inning, capping a nearly four-and-a-half hour contest.
Despite the Dodgers getting on the board early by rattling pitcher Johnny Cueto in the first and third innings, the Giants mounted a slow comeback in the fifth and seventh innings before Brandon Belt tied the game at 6 with a solo home run, his second homer of the game.
The rivals would trade runs in the 10th and 11th innings before Evan Longoria knocked in Mike Yastrzemski to tie it at 8 and Solano sailed one over the left-center fence to walk it off.
