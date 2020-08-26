Giants beat Dodgers in extras to win seventh straight

San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (7) celebrates rounding third base after hitting the game winning home-run in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Aug. 25, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) slides into second base after stretching a single into a double into right field against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Aug. 25, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) and San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) meet on the mound after the Los Angeles Dodgers put two on base. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants short stop Brandon Crawford (35) fields a ground ball for an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt (9) hits a home run in the ninth inning to tie the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and send it extra innings. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) stretches to make a play at third base on a passed ball. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants short stop Mauricio Dubon (1) hits a line drive to score catcher Joey Bart (21) to tie the game in the 10th inning. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) slides into home past the tag to tie the game in the 11th inning on a single hit by third baseman Evan Longoria (10). (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (7) swings to connect on the game winning 2-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (7) celebrates as he heads toward home plate after hitting the game winning home run in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Aug. 25, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). The “attendance” between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Aug. 25, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

The San Francisco Giants won their seventh-straight game Tuesday night 10-8 over the Los Angeles Dodgers on the strength of a two-run homer from second baseman Donovan Solano in the 11th inning, capping a nearly four-and-a-half hour contest.

Despite the Dodgers getting on the board early by rattling pitcher Johnny Cueto in the first and third innings, the Giants mounted a slow comeback in the fifth and seventh innings before Brandon Belt tied the game at 6 with a solo home run, his second homer of the game.

The rivals would trade runs in the 10th and 11th innings before Evan Longoria knocked in Mike Yastrzemski to tie it at 8 and Solano sailed one over the left-center fence to walk it off.

