Giants beat A’s in final 2021 spring training game

Giant Mauricio Dubon, pictured in 2020, connected in the team’s final spring training game against the A’s. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

By Nick Zeller-Singh

As spring training comes to an end, the San Francisco Giants stepped into Hohokam Stadium to face off against the Oakland A’s in the final matchup. After dropping to the A’s at home on Sunday, the Giants looked to end the spring season with success. And they did, beating local rivals 7-2 on Monday.

Pitcher Sean Manaea started for the A’s. Though he captured three wins in his three starts, Manaea struggled early. In the second inning, Giants’ catcher Buster Posey busted through Oakland’s defense, earning a stand-up double. A few pitches later, center fielder Mauricio Dubon earned a single in right field, and Posey scored.

The A’s dodged trouble in the second, and the Giants returned shortly after. Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb retired the second inning after facing four batters, allowing a walk to Ramon Laureano.

Giant Donovan Solano started the momentum on San Francisco’s side. After stringing four batters on base in a row, catcher Curt Casali picked up where Posey left off, capturing two RBIs with a double into left field. Shortstop Brandon Crawford boosted the Giants to five after bombing a sacrifice fly to the center-field warning track.

On the other side, Webb handled the A’s bats. Yet the A’s scared the Giants when second baseman Jed Lowrie broke the no-hitter in the fourth, earning a single to right field. Next at-bat, first baseman Matt Olson rifled a line drive over Giants’ center fielder Steven Duggar. Lowrie took the double as a chance to round third and head home. However, Duggar hit cutoff Marco Luciano, who threw a perfect ball to Casali to place the tag on Lowrie, keeping the score at 5-0 through four innings.

In the fifth inning, the two clubs traded blows. San Francisco earned a run when Wilmer Flores hit a single and later rounded the bases. Oakland answered when Sean Murphy picked up a double, then scored off Webb’s wild pitch.

After the fifth inning, play slowed. Matt Wisler stepped in to replace Webb after six innings while Oakland relied on reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

In the eighth inning, the A’s tried to climb back. Mark Canha led off with a single and made his way around the bases after singles from Lowrie and Olson. Although the A’s offense began to click, the team failed to capture another run.

Heading into the ninth, Giant Will Wilson took advantage of his final appearance, homering to the left-field lawn. Down 7-2, the A’s had three outs to claw back. Oakland’s Jacob Wilson stepped into the right-handed batter’s box with two outs. After dropping to two strikes early, Wilson desperately swung and missed for the final out of the game.

The Giants finished spring training with an 11-12-5 record, while the A’s finished with a 16-10-2 record. The Giants’ opening day game is on the road Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. The A’s start the 2021 season at home on Thursday against AL West rivals Houston Astros.

