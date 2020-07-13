Giants, A’s to play exhibition games before start of baseball season

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s announced Monday that they have agreed to play two exhibition games next week ahead of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two teams will play at the Oakland Coliseum next Monday at 6:40 p.m., then at Oracle Park in San Francisco the next day on July 21 at 6:45 p.m.

The Giants and A’s typically play exhibition games against each other in the Bay Area after finishing spring training in Arizona. However, spring training was halted in March before the start of the regular season as a result of the pandemic.

The Giants are set to start their 2020 regular season — an abbreviated 60-game season — later next week on July 23 in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The A’s season starts on July 24 at home in Oakland against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bay Area NewsMLBsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/