Giants announce health guidelines for Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that the organization’s maintenance team will implement strict health and safety guidelines at Oracle Park for the 2020 regular season to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Giants’ maintenance team will work with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of the International Sanitary Supply Assocation, to protect and maintain the health and safety of the team’s players and those working at the ballpark.

The maintenance team has already set up disinfection checkpoints throughout the ballpark and will monitor each of them around the clock to ensure the surrounding area is disinfected in a timely manner. Each member of the team has received specialized COVID-19 disinfection training.

The team is also using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to clean a litany of locations and surfaces around the ballpark, including each player’s locker, the home and visiting clubhouses, entrances, lobbies, elevators, the press box and dining areas.

The Giants are expected to open their 60-game regular season later this month. Major League Baseball has yet to release each team’s schedule.

