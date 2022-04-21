Giants analysis: Phase two of the Zaidi-Kapler plan taking shape

NEW YORK — The Giants trip to New York to play a very good Mets team this week was a reminder that while the post-Buster Posey team is coming together, it is not quite there yet.

After a hot start, winning seven of their first nine games, the Giants arrived in New York where the April weather in eastern Queens brought to mind cold nights at the ‘Stick 40 years ago. (Well not quite, but pretty close.) Other than Wednesday night — when some dominant pitching from Carlos Rodón, who struck out eight in five shutout innings, and a huge home run by Brandon Belt on his birthday, gave the Giants an easy 5-2 win — the Giants did not look sharp.

Sloppy play in game one on Tuesday night, being dominated by Max Scherzer in game two on Tuesday and Carlos Carrasco on Thursday, and a subpar outing by Logan Webb against Scherzer led to dropping three of four to the Mets.

Despite not making it out of the 4th inning on Tuesday, Webb, at 25 years old, is still one of the top young pitchers in the game. The ace of the Giants staff, Webb is perhaps the most visible of the new group of Giants who are poised to be at the core of the next great San Francisco team.

Another member of that potential future core was sent down to the minors last week, but not before giving fans a glimpse of what the future might look like. In his brief stint in the bigs, Heliot Ramos went two for six with a walk and handled both corner outfield positions well.

Barring injury, the 22-year-old Ramos is likely to be back and contributing to the Giants soon.

Catcher Joey Bart, the third member this triumvirate, is charged not only with handling a pitching staff that is expected to be one of the best in baseball, but he also has the less than enviable task of replacing Posey, the greatest catcher in Giants history and a very possible future Hall of Famer.

Bart described working with the Giants pitching rotation as, “Great. They’re experienced. They’re prepared every start … Everyone is kind of on the same page in terms of what’s going on.”

After lackluster, to be charitable, play in his brief time with the Giants in 2020, thus far in 2022 Bart is hitting only .207, but his five walks and two home runs give him a very solid .324 on base percentage and .448 slugging percentage . If the Giants have any chance of repeating their extraordinary 2021 season this year, Bart will have to contribute at close to that level for the whole season.

While Bart, Webb, Ramos and another top prospect, Marco Luciano, who has yet to make his big league debut, represent the future of the Giants, another young player, Thairo Estrada, reflects the gestalt of the Farhan Zaidi-Gabe Kapler approach to building a winning team.

Estrada was a top prospect in the Yankees system from 2015-2017, but in January 2018, while in his native Venezuela, he was shot in the leg. Estrada missed most of that season recovering but made it all the way to the Yankees in late 2019.

In that season and in 2020 he played a bit for the Yankees but was passed over for the last roster spot in spring of 2021 and was sold to the Giants. By the time he got to his new team, Estrada was no longer a top prospect and the Yankees did not even want him as their backup infielder, despite his ability to play almost every position.

The Giants saw something in Estrada that the Yankees, a franchise that for several years now has proven unable to keep up with the evolution in how baseball talent is evaluated and developed, did not. That something was that Estrada is a pretty good baseball player who can field several positions, get on base and hit for surprising power.

Estrada is a role player in an organization that has polished and refined that concept. When I asked Estrada about this, he responded with the more or less expected response. “I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done in order for us to win or where I hit in the batting order.”

For the Giants to succeed, players like Estrada have to buy into the system and believe, not just repeat, those kinds of cliches.

So far, it looks like it is working. Last year, in limited play, mostly at shortstop and second base, Estrada hit .273 with seven home runs in 132 trips to the plate. This year, Estrada has become the starting second baseman because Tommy La Stella is injured. Estrada is only hitting .234, but continues to show some power and is proving to be a more-than-able role player on this team.

Player development of both top prospects and others is an essential part of the Zaidi-Kapler approach and these players the test of that.

Estrada noted how a big part of this was “communication, a lot of information is provided to me,” while Bart singled out the work he has done with catching coach Craig Albernaz. Kapler also observed that “the work that he (Bart) and Alvie (Albernaz) have done since the beginning of 2020 has been really good. He’s come a long way. He’s a much better defensive catcher.”

Kapler also indicated that this season Bart has been making “good swing decisions,” which help explain his good walk rate. This series, Bart showed why his defense still needs some work as an errant throw in the first inning of the first game of the series led to a Mets run in a game New York went on to win by one run.

Bart also showed where his defense could be heading when he threw out Starling Marte in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night to put an end to a Mets rally and effectively seal the game for the Giants.

Today, the Giants are both an old and a young team with players like Belt, 34, and Brandon Crawford, Darrin Ruf and Jake McGee, all 35, being major contributors as well. But Webb believes there is a synergy there. “Some of the older guys, we learn from them. We watch them every day. We see how they work … It’s the culture,” he said.

Last season was extraordinary, but ultimately disappointing for the Giants. But we got a sense of the Zaidi-Kapler vision. This season has just started, and losing three out of four games in New York was not great but we may be seeing the next iteration of that vision led by a small handful of younger stars, leavened with roster flexibility and turning other team’s castoffs into valuable role players.

​​Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.