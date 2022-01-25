Garoppolo or Stafford: Who would you rather have in a big game?

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lines up against the Rams in Week 18 of the regular season, in a game San Francisco won to reach the playoffs. The two teams will meet in the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

Matt Stafford is the better quarterback. Right? We can agree on that. Matt Stafford vs. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t that close, really. Most teams would take Stafford in a heartbeat.

The Rams were willing to part with three draft picks, two of them future first-rounders, plus Jared Goff about a year ago in order to obtain Stafford, a 12-year veteran coming into his age-33 season after going, let’s see here, 74-90-1 as the starter in Detroit. Los Angeles knew how good Stafford really was.

The 49ers? They gave up two future first-rounders and a third in the 2021 draft so they could move up and select Garoppolo’s replacement, Trey Lance. So, yeah.

But it’s weird about Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There’s an energy coming off Garoppolo that isn’t weighed down by his Pro Football Reference page. It’s something his own teammates seem to buy into. It is not statistical, and it certainly won’t prevent “Bad Jimmy” from making an appearance almost on cue. But it exists.

And because it is a thing, this quarterback comparison — Stafford vs. Garoppolo — is far closer than the numbers make it appear. It may not be a wash, but that’s only because the 49ers and Rams need such disparate things from their starters.

The Rams need numbers. The 49ers? At this point, they sort of simply need Garoppolo to go out there and be in control.

“Honestly, I’m impressed with his demeanor as a leader,” defensive end Nick Bosa told reporters in Green Bay late Saturday night. “A lot of people give him crap for whatever, but he’s as cool and collected a quarterback as I’ve ever had — and he is the perfect guy to lead us to where we need to go.”

Bosa spoke those words after Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards and got picked once (hey, it was a snow day) in that stunning 13-10 win that propelled the 49ers into the title game. Bosa also spoke as a guy who doesn’t actually stand in the offensive huddle. But he’s not wrong, at least not in spirit.

Stafford is the arm. You saw it in those downfield shots that just wrecked Tampa Bay in the divisional playoff game. Even at this stage of his career, the guy can sling it, and in Rams’ head coach Sean McVay’s system he is openly encouraged to try. It didn’t hurt that the Bucs just cannot stop blitzing even when it’s not in their best interests. They sent six guys on the play that found Stafford hitting Cooper Kupp for the 44-yard completion that set up L.A.’s winning field goal.

Garoppolo’s arm? Well, I don’t actually know where it is. Between the thumb injury and the shoulder sprain, it appears at times to vanish altogether. There wasn’t a single sideline throw against the Packers that didn’t look like it paused in mid-air before nearing its destination. At some point, it needed to be straight downfield and short, or bust.

But he got through. The 49ers got through. They ran for 106 yards and passed for 106. It was that kind of a game. Their defense rose up again and again, and Garoppolo’s interception — you may remember it. It killed a red zone drive late in the first half, but it wasn’t fatal. It was merely mug-ugly.

Kyle Shanahan figured out a while ago that the best way to use his quarterback, this quarterback, is to ask him not to do anything outside his wheelhouse. That’s a fascinating theory for an NFL team, in that it almost never works. It’s working now, and it allows Garoppolo’s teammates to focus on the stuff he does really, really well, like command a huddle, insist things are going to be all right, keep calm and, heck, you know the story. You’ve seen it for most of the season.

“We just find a way,” Garoppolo said after Robbie Gould’s field goal at 0:00 left Packers fans deep-breathing the frigid air. “Every week’s different. We’ve done it multiple ways. But the fight in this team is just ridiculous.”

The Rams finished the regular season ranked fifth in the NFL in passing. The 49ers were 7th in rushing. It’s pretty clear where Sunday’s game will go in terms of their respective offensive schemes, and that’s true whether or not Trent Williams is available at tackle. If you’re looking to the last game of the regular season as your guide, buckle up. Garoppolo and Stafford each threw two interceptions in that one.

Stafford put up 366 yards and the pyrotechnics in Tampa Bay, which may be obscured by the fact that the Rams blew all of a 27-3 lead before getting that final field goal as time expired.

The 49ers won in L.A., won in Dallas, won at Lambeau Field. Garoppolo was the quarterback for all of it. Is he perfect? Oh, heavens no. Perfect for this team, right now? That may be it. And that, if you’re the Rams, is the weird, scary part.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examine. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.