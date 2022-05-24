Game 4 preview: Warriors seek clean sweep over Mavs, but without Otto Porter, Jr.

Warriors center Kevon Looney says Golden State needs to limit turnovers and focus on rebounding to sweep the Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

DALLAS — The Warriors head into Game 4 tonight against the Mavericks with a chance to close out the Western Conference Finals in a four-game sweep, but they’ll have to do it without one of their key pieces.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Wednesday morning that Otto Porter Jr., Golden State’s versatile forward, will sit down tonight’s contest due to continued soreness in his left foot.

“Otto’s out tonight. He’s still sore,” said Kerr, after his team’s morning shootaround at American Airlines Center. “We have got to make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for possible Game 5. We just don’t want to take a chance terms of harming him, his future mobility.”

Fair enough. But when you add the ongoing absence of elite defender Gary Payton II, still out with a fractured left elbow, it does make Golden State’s bench a bit thin. You can expect to see a little more of Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga tonight to fill the void. Both youngsters offer length and quickness as wing defenders, and those are two attributes Kerr values very highly. But they don’t have Porter’s poise and experience. He was averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in this postseason.

If the Warriors can finish this thing off in Dallas tonight, that’ll give the team a full week to prepare for the NBA Finals, which start June 2. The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat stand tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it’s been a schizophrenic affair, with both teams trading blowouts. I tried to ask Kerr what kind of advantage a week off would give the Warriors and he promptly smacked me in the nose.

“The danger is thinking about anything beyond tonight’s game. That’s where the danger lies,” said Kerr, cutting off my line of questioning. “So we have to be locked in and focused just like we were in Game 3, when we got off to a really good start, and we set a good tone. We know how dangerous Dallas is and how well they play at home. I think they’re likely tonight to make some shots early and get off to a good start. And we need to be prepared. We need to be on edge. Nothing else matters.”

That’s the spirit, coach. Don’t give the other team a shred of controversy to put up on the cork board.

So, what’s it going to take for the Warriors to prevail in Game 4? On Monday, Steph Curry talked about “getting 50/50 balls, communicating and defense, taking care of the basketball” as his key areas of focus, and advice, for his teammates.

On Tuesday, Kevon Looney mentioned turnovers and rebounding.

“We just have to be able to focus and execute,” said Looney. “Dallas is really good and has lots of shotmakers who shoot great from three. So we gotta be ready for the punch, the force they’re gonna come with tonight. We have been playing our style of basketball, delivered our turnovers. You know, when we turn the ball over, that gives them a chance to get in transition. They live on turnovers. And the team that’s going to control the glass will probably win.”

Looney has been a monster on the boards in this series, often pulling down rebounds surrounded by Mavericks. He’s averaging 9.7 rebounds per game. Andrew Wiggins, who Looney said was challenged to pick up his rebounding before the playoffs started, has responded by averaging 7 a contest. Together, they’ve held down the paint. And the deep shots from Dallas have also made for a lot of long rebounds that have been swept up the Warriors backcourt. Curry had 12 boards in game earlier this series. So, keep an eye on Looney and Wiggins Tuesday night. If they’re cleaning the glass, it might be curtains for Dallas.

“(Wiggins) has been great rebounding all playoffs,” said Looney. “That’s something that we challenged him with when the playoffs started. And he took on that challenge. He’s been one of our best rebounders. He’s one of the most athletic people in the league, not just on our team. He’s a guy that’s physical and he has a great vertical. It’s really paid off for our team.”

So, there you have it. Order the pizza. Head out to Chase Center for the watch party. Listen to the game on the radio while riding your eliptical. Whichever way you do it, don’t miss tonight’s tilt in Dallas. The Warriors are one game away from the NBA Finals. These opportunities are few and far between.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.