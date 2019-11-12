Gabe Kapler hired as next Giants manager

Gabe Kapler to be named as Bruce Bochy’s successor in the dugout

Gabe Kapler will replace the retiring Bruce Bochy as the new manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Kapler, 44, was fired by the Philadelphia Philles after two seasons, but had worked closely with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi while both were with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Zaidi as general manager and the analytically-minded Kapler as the director of player development from 2014-17.

He was considered the favorite for the job from the start of the offseason, when Bochy stepped away from the game after 25 years as a manager.

“Our top priority in the next manager was to find someone who can build strong relationships with our players, coaches, front office and fans, and someone who has the drive and desire to win,” Zaidi said. “In my personal experience in working with Gabe, there is no one who works harder and is more committed to getting the best out of the people around him. This was also echoed in the feedback we received around the baseball community. I look forward to working with Gabe to help return the Giants to its winning tradition.”

A Southern California native, Kapler prepped at Woodland Hills-Taft before attending Cal State Fullerton for a semester, then Moorpark College. He spent 12 seasons in the Major Leagues, interrupted by one minor league managerial stint, before coaching the Israel national team in the 2013 World Baseball Classic qualifier. He then worked closely with tech startup Egraphs, and appeared as an analyst on Fox Sports 1, where he explained advanced statistics and sabermetrics.

From there, Kapler was hired by the Dodgers to work with minor league affiliates, and translated his experience in bodybuilding to the organization’s approach to nutrition, getting junk food out of the clubhouse and instead serving entirely organic food.

Kapler was reportedly Zaidi’s favored candidate to replace the departing Don Mattingly as manager in 2016. Instead, Los Angeles went with Dave Roberts, who has guided the team to three straight postseasons, and two straight World Series appearances.

Hired by the Phillies in October of 2017, Kapler went 161-163 before being fired following a disappointing 81-81 year with superstar Bryce Harper in the lineup.

Kapler is the eighth Jewish manager in baseball, following his counterpart across the Bay, A’s manager Bob Melvin.

