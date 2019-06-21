Frankie Montas suspended 80 games for PED use

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has been suspended for 80 games without pay for testing positive for a banned substance under Major League Baseball’s performance enhancing drug rules.

“The A’s were disappointed upon learning of this suspension,” the club said in a statement early Friday afternoon. “We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served.”

Montas was suspended for using Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator used in bodybuilding to increase strength and mass in lean muscles. It is capable of stimulating androgen receptors, steroid hormone receptors and mimicking testosterone. His suspension precludes him from playing in the postseason.

Montas said he was “deeply saddened” to confirm the positive test, via a statement. He went on to say that he “unfortunately and unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement” that he purchased over-the-courter at a nutrition store in the United States. He said he never intended to take any prohibited substance, but will accept full responsibility for his actions.

The news comes one day after one of the A’s most dramatic wins of the year, a game in which Montas pitched eight innings and struck out nine, and a game won by Matt Chapman with a walk-off homer in the ninth.

Montas, who has been Oakland’s best starter this season following the addition of a splitter, has helped the club hover at .500 as the A’s await the return of Sean Manaea, and the rehab of Jharel Cotton, A.J. Puk and Jesus Luzardo. He leads the club in ERA (2.70 — fifth among qualified pitchers in the American League), innings (90) and strikeouts (97). Montas’ suspension — effective immediately — means Oakland (40-36) will have to find someone to step up in his stead.

Manaea is not expected to return until after the All-Star Break. Luzardo (shoulder) and Puk (Tommy John) returned to the mound for the first time just over a week ago, with Luzardo working three scoreless innings on 33 pitches, retiring nine of his 11 batters. Puk threw an easy 99 mph in his first appearance (in the same game as Luzardo for the Stockton Ports), and flashed a devastating slider. Their arrival in the big leagues may still be a month or more away.

Oakland general manager David Forst is expected to speak with media before today’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.