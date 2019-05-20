Frankie Ferrari works out with Charlotte Hornets

University of San Francisco point guard Frankie Ferrari is set to work out on Monday with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced on Twitter.

Ferrari, who finished off a remarkable career for the Dons this past season, has been training in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the past several weeks, hoping for his shot in the NBA Draft, or possibly in the G League.

Never the biggest or the quickest, Ferrari built his collegiate career on his basketball IQ and court vision. It may not result in a job here, but his performance in front of scouts could very well land him a job overseas.

Ferrari set the single season record for USF in games played (39), is 30th in Dons history with 1,053 career points, fifth in career 3-point field goals (172) and third in career assists (410). A two-time All-WCC first-team selection, Ferrari was the guiding force on a San Francisco team that had the program’s best season in two decades.

This season, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is arguably one of the toughest players in college basketball.

After the season was over, he participated in the 3-on-3 national championship at the Mall of America. Driving back from taking his brother Ralph and friend Henry to a party hosted by the West Coast Elite AAU team, his rental car was hit at 65 mph. The next day, he played for the team comprised of WCC players.

Ferrari has several workouts scheduled, and we will update this story as it develops.