Frankie Ferrari signs with Spanish club Basquet Manresa

Former University of San Francisco point guard Frankie Ferrari has signed with Spanish basketball club Basquet Manresa, the club announced on Wednesday.

Part of the ACB league — known as the best domestic league in Europe — Manresa plays in a 5,000-seat arena in Catalonia, in northeast Spain. The club, which signed Ferrari for two years, had followed Ferrari throughout his college career, and noted his post-graduate performance in the NBA’s Summer League.

“It all happened very quickly,” Ferrari told The Examiner. “I did some research on the team, city and league as well as spoke to the coach. I think all starts aligned for me, and I’m very excited for the opportunity.”

As a senior for the Dons, Ferrari averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 assists and shot 40.3% from three. A two-time All-WCC selection, Ferrari set a program single-season record for games played, has the third- and fourth-most 3-point field goals in a single season in program history and has the fifth- and seventh-best singl-season assists totals, notching 179 in 2018 and 172 in 2019. His 1,053 points scored are 30th in USF history.

After graduation, the Burlingame native signed on with the Utah Jazz to showcase his skills in the Summer League. In four games in Las Vegas, Ferrari averaged 14.8 minutes per game, and though he only scored 1.8 points per night, he averaged 4.5 assists per agme. In two games in the Utah summer league circuit, he scored seven points on 2-of-11 shooting, with six rebounds and four assists.

Ferrari, who only speaks “a little” Spanish, won’t be the only American on the team, as former Utah Valley shooting guard Ryan Toolson is readying for his second season with the club. Manresa also plans to sign an American center soon.