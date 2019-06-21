Frankie Ferrari signs up for summer league with Utah Jazz

The University of San Francisco’s star point guard, Frankie Ferrari, has signed on to play with the Utah Jazz’s Summer League entrant, ESPN reported after the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The six-foot Burlingame product worked out with multiple NBA teams in the leadup to the draft, including the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, the Orlando Magic and the Jazz, with whom he worked on June 8. The Examiner has learned that Ferrari signed an Exhibit 10 contract, and he will play in two NBA Summer League sessions with the Jazz’s entrant.

Never the biggest or the quickest, Ferrari built his collegiate career on his basketball IQ and court vision. It may not result in an immediate job in the NBA, but his performance in front of scouts could very well land him a job overseas or in the G League, where he can continue to prove himself.

Ferrari had a good feeling about the workout immediately after it happened.

“Got some great feedback,” he said via message on Friday. “Excited about their organization and the style of play.”

Ferrari set the single season record for USF in games played (39), is 30th in Dons history with 1,053 career points, fifth in career 3-point field goals (172) and third in career assists (410). A two-time All-WCC first-team selection, Ferrari was the guiding force on a San Francisco team that had the program’s best season in two decades.

This season, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is arguably one of the toughest players in college basketball.

After the season was over, he participated in the 3-on-3 national championship at the Mall of America. Driving back from taking his brother Ralph and friend Henry to a party hosted by the West Coast Elite AAU team, his rental car was hit at 65 mph. The next day, he played for the team comprised of WCC players.

The Exhibit 10 contract is essentially a one-year deal worth the minimum salary, a contract usually offered to training camp players. They don’t come with any compensation protection, but can include an optional bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

If an undrafted rookie like Ferrari signs an Exhibit 10 contract that includes a bonus, attends camp with the team that signs him, but is waived before the regular season begins, with the team designating him an affiliate player (in order to retain his G League rights), if the rookie elects to play in the G League for the big club’s affiliate and remains with the club for 60 days, he’d be entitled to his full bonus. He wouldn’t get the bonus if he signed overseas after being waived.

That’s a good sign for Ferrari, who will play in two NBA Summer League sessions — one in Las Vegas and one in Utah.