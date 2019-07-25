Forty Niners sign Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel to rookie deals

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Joey Bosa prepares to participate in a drill during OTA practice on May 3, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

Updated at 2:29 pm: 49ers have confirmed both signings.

On the eve of training camp, the San Francisco 49ers have signed their top two draft picks, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel.

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers agreed to terms with No. 2 overall selection Bosa on a four-year deal worth $33.55 million. The 49ers later announced that both Bosa and Samuel signed four-year deals.

Players report to the 49ers’ Santa Clara facility on Friday, with the first full practice open to the public scheduled for Saturday. San Francisco now has all eight of their draft picks signed.

Bosa, who missed several OTAs as he recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in late May, is expected to be a major part of the San Francisco defensive line as a rookie. San Francisco finished 18th in the NFL in adjusted sack rate last season, and in 29 games for Ohio State, Bosa had 77 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

“For not being out there very much, I’ve been very impressed,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after a minicamp practice in mid-June. “He’s been one of the guys, he’s not too loud, doesn’t try to stand out, but also doesn’t sit there and hide in the corner. He’s one of the guys. I think he’s fit in very well and I think he’s very attentive in his meetings. I think he enjoys football. He’s not a guy who’s falling asleep in the meetings just because he can’t practice that day. He enjoys watching it and watching other people and learning from other people. He’s handled himself great so far.”

Bosa was practicing with the second-team defense in one-on-one drills when he was hurt, but is expected to be full strength for training camp.

“I think I’m going to be just fine,” Bosa said the day after his injury. “I’m going to get this hammy perfectly right and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need.”

San Francisco’s deal with Samuel was first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Samuel, drafted No. 36 overall in the second round, is a physical, versatile outside receiving option who will slot in nicely with Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and fellow rookie Jalen Hurd. He tweaked a hip during minicamp in June, but should be available when training camp begins. Before that, though, he impressed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“After the catch he’s just so explosive and fast,” Garoppolo said.