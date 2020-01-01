Former NBA commissioner David Stern dead at 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday at age 77 in Manhattan. (Tribune News Service)

The Golden State Warriors Wednesday issued a statement mourning the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern, 77.

Stern died Wednesday of a brain hemorrhage he suffered about three weeks ago, according to an announcement from the NBA.

Stern was the commissioner of the NBA from 1984 to 2014, presiding over a period of immense growth for professional basketball.

“We lost one of the icons of our sport today with the passing of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern,” the Warriors organization said. “David’s contributions to our league were second to none, as was his passion for the game and his renowned attention to detail.”

Stern died Wednesday afternoon with his wife Dianne and his family by his side, according to the NBA.